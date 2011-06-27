  1. Home
Used 2018 FIAT 500 Convertible Consumer Reviews

500c Pop is a great car!

Gregory Cook, 10/23/2019
C Pop 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I really don't mind the small trunk. Or the fact other small cars get better MPG. This car is cute, sporty, and fit my price range. My only complaint is that the touch screen, which doubles as the backup cam. It's completely useless when the top is down. The sun glare is so intense. 32MPG on average. Enough zippy power in town and on the highway. Plenty of room for my son and I. And in a pinch...two adults can fit in the back seat. This is truly an amazing car for the price. My only regret...is the fact I won't be able to replace it with a new one when it is gone.

