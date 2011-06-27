Used 2017 FIAT 500 C Abarth Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$21,490
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|30
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|28/33 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|294.0/346.5 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|10.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|30
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|Engine
|Torque
|170 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
|Base engine size
|1.4 l
|Horsepower
|160 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Turning circle
|37.6 ft.
|Valves
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Packages
|Popular Equipment Package
|yes
|MOPAR Basic All Weather Package
|yes
|MOPAR Scorpion Package
|yes
|Smoker's Group
|yes
|Quick Order Package 2FX
|yes
|Beats Audio Package
|yes
|Quick Order Package 25X
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|276 watts stereo output
|yes
|Alpine premium brand speakers
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Single zone front air conditioning
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|rear parking sensors
|yes
|leather and simulated alloy steering wheel
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|manual driver seat easy entry
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Nero
|yes
|GPS Navigation
|yes
|Nero/Rosso
|yes
|Premium Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats
|yes
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|premium cloth
|yes
|Front head room
|38.6 in.
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|49.4 in.
|Front leg room
|40.7 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Front hip room
|47.8 in.
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Rear head room
|36.8 in.
|Rear hip Room
|42.6 in.
|Rear leg room
|31.7 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|46.4 in.
|Exterior Options
|White Mirror Cap w/Bodyside Stripe
|yes
|Red Mirror Cap w/Bodyside Stripe
|yes
|Black Mirror Cap w/Bodyside Stripe
|yes
|17" x 7.0" Forged Bronze Wheels
|yes
|Gray Mirror Cap w/Bodyside Stripe
|yes
|Black Trimmed Lights
|yes
|17" x 7.0" Forged Aluminum Hyper Black Wheels
|yes
|Dimensions
|Maximum cargo capacity
|31.3 cu.ft.
|Length
|144.4 in.
|Curb weight
|2545 lbs.
|Gross weight
|3350 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|5.4 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|4.6 in.
|Height
|59.2 in.
|EPA interior volume
|81.6 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|90.6 in.
|Width
|64.1 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|All season tires
|yes
|195/45R16 tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|16 x 6.5 in. wheels
|yes
|Suspension
|front independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
