Used 2017 FIAT 500 C Pop Specs & Features

More about the 2017 500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$16,490
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG29
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG29
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)27/33 mpg
Fuel tank capacity10.5 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)283.5/346.5 mi.
Engine
Base engine size1.4 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower101 hp @ 6500 rpm
Torque98 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle30.6 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Quick Order Package 22Cyes
Popular Equipment Package +$495
Quick Order Package 21Cyes
MOPAR Basic All Weather Package +$135
MOPAR Standard All Weather Package +$295
MOPAR Standard Exterior Appearance Package +$535
Navigation and Sound Group I +$695
Smoker's Group +$30
MOPAR Interior Appearance Group +$395
MOPAR Premium All Weather Package +$400
In-Car Entertainment
276 watts stereo outputyes
6 total speakersyes
Alpine premium brand speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
manual driver seat easy entryyes
rear parking sensorsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Single zone front air conditioningyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Nero/Grigioyes
MOPAR Katzkin Camel +$1,195
Avorio +$250
MOPAR Katzkin Black/Cardinal +$1,195
MOPAR Katzkin Ash/Black +$1,195
Beats Premium Audio System +$695
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
premium clothyes
Front head room38.6 in.
Front hip room47.9 in.
Front leg room40.7 in.
Front shoulder room49.4 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room35.6 in.
Rear hip Room42.6 in.
Rear leg room31.7 in.
Rear shoulder room46.4 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Compact Spare Tire +$450
MOPAR Windscreen +$200
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place5.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight2511 lbs.
EPA interior volume81.6 cu.ft.
Gross weight3300 lbs.
Ground clearance4.6 in.
Height59.8 in.
Length139.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity31.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base90.6 in.
Width64.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bianco Perla
  • Bianco
  • Billet Argento
  • Laser Blu
  • Granito Lucente
  • Verde Oliva
  • Nero Puro
  • Grigio Cenre
  • Verde Chiaro
  • Giallo Moderna Perla
  • Spitfire Orange
  • Latte Menta
  • Rosso
  • Celeste Blu
  • Rhino Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Nero, premium cloth
  • Avorio, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
alloy wheelsyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
185/55R15 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
