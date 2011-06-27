  1. Home
Used 2016 FIAT 500 Turbo Specs & Features

More about the 2016 500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$19,700
See 500 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG30
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG30
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)28/34 mpg
Fuel tank capacity10.5 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)294.0/357.0 mi.
Engine
Base engine size1.4 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower135 hp @ 5500 rpm
Torque150 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Turning circle30.6 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Smoker's Group +$30
Quick Order Package 25Tyes
Quick Order Package 2FTyes
Turbo Collection 1 +$700
MOPAR Adventure Package +$600
MOPAR Basic All Weather Package +$135
Turbo Collection 2 +$1,400
MOPAR Premium Italian Stripe Package +$515
Turbo Collection 3 +$1,600
Turbo Collection 4 +$3,750
Turbo Collection 5 +$4,600
In-Car Entertainment
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
manual driver seat easy entryyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Single zone front air conditioningyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Leather Trimmed Bucket Seatsyes
Nero/Grigioyes
Neroyes
MOPAR Katzkin Black/Carbon Shadow +$1,195
MOPAR Katzkin Cardinal/Black +$1,195
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
premium clothyes
Front head room38.9 in.
Front hip room47.9 in.
Front leg room40.7 in.
Front shoulder room49.4 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room35.6 in.
Rear hip Room42.6 in.
Rear leg room31.7 in.
Rear shoulder room46.4 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight2505 lbs.
EPA interior volume84.9 cu.ft.
Gross weight3350 lbs.
Ground clearance4.5 in.
Height59.8 in.
Length144.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity30.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base90.6 in.
Width64.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Verde Chiaro
  • Grigio Cenre
  • Granito Lucente
  • Spitfire Orange
  • Laser Blu
  • Celeste Blu
  • Bianco
  • Bianco Perla
  • Billet Argento
  • Verde Oliva
  • Nero Puro
  • Rhino Clear Coat
  • Giallo Moderna Perla
  • Rosso
Interior Colors
  • Nero, cloth
  • Nero, leather
Tires & Wheels
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
195/45R16 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
