  1. Home
  2. FIAT
  3. FIAT 500
  4. Used 2016 FIAT 500
  5. Specs & Features

Used 2016 FIAT 500 Easy Specs & Features

More about the 2016 500
More about the 2016 500
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$17,745
See 500 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG34
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)31/40 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)325.5/420.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity10.5 gal.
Combined MPG34
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Engine
Torque98 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size1.4 l
Horsepower101 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle30.6 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Packages
MOPAR Interior Appearance Groupyes
Easy Collection 2yes
Easy Collection 1yes
MOPAR Standard Exterior Appearance Packageyes
Easy Collection 4yes
MOPAR Standard All Weather Packageyes
MOPAR Premium All Weather Packageyes
MOPAR Premium Italian Stripe Packageyes
Smoker's Groupyes
MOPAR Basic All Weather Packageyes
Quick Order Package 22Cyes
Quick Order Package 21Cyes
MOPAR Adventure Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
276 watts stereo outputyes
Alpine premium brand speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Single zone front air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
manual driver seat easy entryyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
Avorioyes
MOPAR Katzkin Black/Cardinalyes
Nero/Grigioyes
MOPAR Katzkin Camelyes
MOPAR Katzkin Ash/Blackyes
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
premium clothyes
Front head room38.9 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room49.4 in.
Front leg room40.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room47.9 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room35.6 in.
Rear hip Room42.6 in.
Rear leg room31.7 in.
Rear shoulder room46.4 in.
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
Compact Spare Tireyes
MOPAR Spoileryes
Dimensions
Dimensions
Maximum cargo capacity30.2 cu.ft.
Length139.6 in.
Curb weight2366 lbs.
Gross weight3300 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.5 in.
Height59.8 in.
EPA interior volume84.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base90.6 in.
Width64.1 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Verde Chiaro
  • Grigio Cenre
  • Granito Lucente
  • Spitfire Orange
  • Laser Blu
  • Celeste Blu
  • Bianco
  • Bianco Perla
  • Billet Argento
  • Verde Oliva
  • Nero Puro
  • Rhino Clear Coat
  • Giallo Moderna Perla
  • Rosso
  • Latte Menta
Interior Colors
  • Avorio, premium cloth
  • Nero, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
All season tiresyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
185/55R15 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Suspension
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Inventory
See 500 Inventory

Related Used 2016 FIAT 500 Easy info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Research similar vehicles

Recommended