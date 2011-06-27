Used 2015 FIAT 500 Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Great LITTLE Car Curtis , 04/20/2016 Sport 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M) 13 of 13 people found this review helpful If you looking for a sports car this is not what you want. The 500 is efficient, easy to park and peppy with the 5-speed. Plenty of room for 2 and I am a big guy. This little car brakes and drives well. It was not built for acceleration so even with a 5-speed is not fast but adequate. My last car of this size was the Ford Fiesta ST which was more cramped had a horrible ride quality although much faster. The car seems to perform better on premium grade fuel. At a 10 gallon capacity on the tank it will not break your wallet to by better gas and performance is much improved. I had a hick up with the blue tooth system in the car after the install of Apple 9.3 on my phone. I just disconnected the battery cable for 10 minutes and the system reset itself. If you want fun and style this is a great car. Space is limited for more than 2 adults and so is storage. If you need a small car for mostly in town use this a great choice and 2015 brought some great improvements to the dash and radio. I average 36-39 MPG all the time as stated this using premium fuel. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Charlie Brown Joel Rice , 02/06/2016 Pop 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M) 36 of 41 people found this review helpful Last I posted was back in 2014 when I bought the fiat 500 pop for $17,000. Three years later I still have He same love/hate relationship with my car. Let's talk about the cons first, 1. Cup holder are not practically laid out in the front of the car two large drinks cannot sit next to each other. 2. Car feels a bit under powered, however if you drive the automatic in the standard mode it does much better! You can buy the Abarth and have more power, but if you have a pop like me just switch from auto to the standard mode and you will be fine. I tinted my windows to limo tint, it makes a huge difference in the summmer! I don't have to run my AC on high, which allows me to conserve on fuel. Let's talk about the positives! 1. Small and economical I can park anywhere I want, people let me in to traffic because I'm small, and people like to smile because they think the car is cute. 2. There are many color options, and this car is customizable for those who like to tune their engines and lower their cars. 3. Gas mileage is decent I average anywhere between 28-34 depending on where I'm driving and the conditions of the road. 4. Maintenance, is awesome the only things I have replaced on my fiat has been the battery, left headlight and left tail light. In three years that's pretty good! I use full synthetic oil, and only put cheveron gas in my car. 5. Room in the car is enough for daily life, I wouldn't say the car is family friendly for those who have larger families, however my wife, daughter and I fit in here comfortably. I hope this helps you in deciding if the fiat 500 is a good juice for you. I'm glad I bought mine, and I would do it again! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Give this car a chance, you won't be dissapointed Shawn , 03/28/2016 Pop 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful The big deal with these cars are the value for the money. It's a very capable car when you maintain it and drive it responsibly. I drive my 15 pop with manual transmission 120 miles a day. At 19k miles I have had no problems. The car handles incredibly well on curvy roads, and it has adequate acceleration. I love flying buy more expensive cars on winding roads because they are over priced 2 ton behemoths! As a car guy who just came from a 300hp car, it takes some getting use to, but, once you realize how much better the mpgs are (36-40highway) and the handling improvement, it's actually more fun to drive than my 12 challenger. It has torque so going up bridges and hills is actually easier than other cars. The interior style is a great way to be received everyday. My car has a red and white interior and the wife loves it and anyone who rides in it loves it. Much better than the bland silver and black also rans from toyota or mazda. You will be surprised how much you can do with this little car. it's a hatchback so you can carry quite a bit when you fold down the seats. So in my opinion give these cars a chance. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Everyone needs a fiat Ralph , 05/20/2016 Sport 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I rented one a year or so ago for an 800+ trip. I really liked how it handled and the gas mileage was awesome. So I saved up and bought my own. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse