Used 2014 FIAT 500 C Lounge Specs & Features

More about the 2014 500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,500
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG30
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)28/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)294.0/357.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity10.5 gal.
Combined MPG30
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque98 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size1.4 l
Horsepower101 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle30.6 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Packages
Quick Order Package 22Jyes
Quick Order Package 21Jyes
Luxury Leather Packageyes
Smoker's Groupyes
Beats Audio Packageyes
MOPAR Electronics Groupyes
In-Car Entertainment
276 watts stereo outputyes
Alpine premium brand speakersyes
element antennayes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
Single zone front climate controlyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
retained accessory poweryes
electric power steeringyes
manual driver seat easy entryyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Avorioyes
Neroyes
TomTom Navigation w/Blue&Meyes
Marroneyes
Rossoyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
premium clothyes
Front head room38.9 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room49.4 in.
Front leg room40.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room47.9 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room35.6 in.
Rear hip Room42.6 in.
Rear leg room31.7 in.
Rear shoulder room46.4 in.
Exterior Options
Compact Spare Tireyes
15" x 6.0" Premium Satin Carbon Aluminum Wheelsyes
MOPAR Windscreenyes
Dimensions
Front track55.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity30.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight2411 lbs.
Gross weight3300 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.5 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.36 cd.
Length139.6 in.
Ground clearance4.6 in.
Height59.8 in.
EPA interior volume85.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base90.6 in.
Width64.1 in.
Rear track55.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Verde Chiaro
  • Verde Azzurro
  • Luce Blu
  • Giallo
  • Espresso
  • Argento
  • Rosso Brillante
  • Bianco Perla
  • Verde Oliva
  • Rame
  • Rosso
  • Azzurro
  • Granito Lucente
  • Bianco
  • Nero Puro
Interior Colors
  • Nero, leather
  • Avorio, leather
  • Nero, premium cloth
  • Avorio, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
All season tiresyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
185/55R15 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
solid axle rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Inventory
