Used 2014 FIAT 500 Abarth Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,195
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|30
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|30
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|28/34 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|10.5 gal.
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|294.0/357.0 mi.
|Engine
|Base engine size
|1.4 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Horsepower
|160 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Torque
|170 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
|Turning circle
|37.6 ft.
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|16
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Packages
|Smoker's Group
|+$30
|MOPAR Electronics Group
|+$609
|Comfort/Convenience Group
|+$900
|Quick Order Package 25X
|yes
|MOPAR NCAA Alabama Stripe Package
|+$225
|MOPAR NCAA Arkansas Stripe Package
|+$225
|MOPAR NCAA Auburn Stripe Package
|+$225
|MOPAR NCAA Florida Stripe Package
|+$225
|MOPAR NCAA Florida State Stripe Package
|+$225
|MOPAR NCAA Georgia Stripe Package
|+$225
|MOPAR NCAA Kentucky Stripe Package
|+$225
|MOPAR NCAA Louisiana State Stripe Package
|+$225
|MOPAR Scorpion Package
|+$595
|Beats Audio Package
|+$700
|MOPAR NCAA Louisville Stripe Package
|+$225
|MOPAR NCAA Michigan State Stripe Package
|+$225
|MOPAR NCAA Nebraska Stripe Package
|+$225
|MOPAR NCAA Notre Dame Stripe Package
|+$225
|MOPAR NCAA Oklahoma Stripe Package
|+$225
|MOPAR NCAA Texas A&M Stripe Package
|+$225
|In-Car Entertainment
|276 watts stereo output
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|Alpine premium brand speakers
|yes
|auxiliary audio input
|yes
|element antenna
|yes
|mast antenna
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|manual driver seat easy entry
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|leather trim on shift knob
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|Single zone front air conditioning
|yes
|Power Feature
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|remote window operation
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Nero/Rosso
|yes
|Premium Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats
|+$1,200
|TomTom Navigation w/Blue&Me
|+$600
|Nero
|yes
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|premium cloth
|yes
|Front head room
|38.9 in.
|Front hip room
|47.8 in.
|Front leg room
|40.7 in.
|Front shoulder room
|49.4 in.
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Rear head room
|35.5 in.
|Rear hip Room
|42.6 in.
|Rear leg room
|31.7 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|46.4 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
|17" x 7.0" Forged Aluminum Gloss White Wheels
|+$1,400
|17" x 7.0" Forged Aluminum Hyper Black Wheels
|+$1,400
|White Mirror Cap w/Bodyside Stripe
|+$450
|Black Mirror Cap w/Bodyside Stripe
|+$450
|Power Sunroof
|+$1,100
|Red Mirror Cap w/Bodyside Stripe
|+$450
|16" x 6.5" Aluminum Wheels
|+$550
|Black Trimmed Lights
|+$250
|Gray Mirror Cap w/Bodyside Stripe
|+$450
|Dimensions
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|9.5 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|2512 lbs.
|Drag Coefficient
|0.35 cd.
|EPA interior volume
|84.9 cu.ft.
|Front track
|55.4 in.
|Gross weight
|3350 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|4.1 in.
|Height
|58.7 in.
|Length
|144.4 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|30.2 cu.ft.
|Rear track
|55.0 in.
|Wheel base
|90.6 in.
|Width
|64.1 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|alloy wheels
|yes
|16 x 6.5 in. wheels
|yes
|195/45R16 tires
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|Suspension
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|front independent suspension
|yes
|solid axle rear suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
