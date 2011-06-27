Used 2013 FIAT 500 C Abarth Specs & Features

  1. Home
More about the 2013 500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,095
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG31
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG31
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)28/34 mpg
Fuel tank capacity10.5 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)294.0/357.0 mi.
Engine
Base engine size1.4 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower160 hp @ 5500 rpm
Torque170 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Turning circle37.6 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
post-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Comfort/Convenience Group +$850
Quick Order Package 25Xyes
Beats Audio Package +$800
In-Car Entertainment
276 watts stereo outputyes
6 total speakersyes
Alpine premium brand speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
manual driver seat easy entryyes
rear parking sensorsyes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cargo area lightyes
front reading lightsyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Single zone front air conditioningyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Interior Options
TomTom Navigation w/Blue&Me +$600
Smoker's Group +$30
Nero/Rossoyes
Neroyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
low fuel level warningyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
premium clothyes
sport front seatsyes
Front head room38.6 in.
Front hip room47.8 in.
Front leg room40.7 in.
Front shoulder room49.4 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room36.8 in.
Rear hip Room42.6 in.
Rear leg room31.7 in.
Rear shoulder room46.4 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
17" x 7.0" Forged Aluminum Hyper Black Wheels +$1,300
White Mirror Cap w/Bodyside Stripe +$450
Black Mirror Cap w/Bodyside Stripe +$450
Red Mirror Cap w/Bodyside Stripe +$450
17" x 7.0" Forged Aluminum Gloss White Wheels +$1,300
Gray Mirror Cap w/Bodyside Stripe +$450
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place5.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight2545 lbs.
Drag Coefficient0.35 cd.
EPA interior volume81.6 cu.ft.
Front track55.4 in.
Ground clearance4.6 in.
Height59.2 in.
Length144.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity30.2 cu.ft.
Rear track55.0 in.
Wheel base90.6 in.
Width64.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bianco
  • Grigio
  • Nero
  • Rosso
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium leather
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
195/45R16 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
solid axle rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
