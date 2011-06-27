  1. Home
Used 2012 FIAT 500 Abarth Specs & Features

More about the 2012 500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,000
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG31
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)28/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)294.0/357.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity10.5 gal.
Combined MPG31
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque170 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size1.4 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle37.6 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Safety & Convenience Packageyes
Quick Order Package 25Xyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Single zone front air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
electric power steeringyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Neroyes
TomTom Navigation w/Blue&Meyes
Smoker's Groupyes
Nero/Rossoyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
premium clothyes
Front head room38.9 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room49.4 in.
Front leg room40.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room47.8 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room35.5 in.
Rear hip Room42.6 in.
Rear leg room31.7 in.
Rear shoulder room46.4 in.
Exterior Options
Power Sunroofyes
White Mirror Cap/Bodyside Stripeyes
17" x 7.0" Forged Aluminum Gloss White Wheelsyes
Red Mirror Cap/Bodyside Stripeyes
17" x 7.0" Forged Aluminum Hyper Black Wheelsyes
Black Mirror Cap/Bodyside Stripeyes
Dimensions
Front track55.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity30.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight2533 lbs.
Gross weight3283 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.5 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.37 cd.
Length144.4 in.
Ground clearance4.1 in.
Height59.2 in.
EPA interior volume84.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base90.6 in.
Width64.1 in.
Rear track55.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Rosso
  • Bianco
  • Grigio
  • Nero
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium leather
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
All season tiresyes
195/45R16 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Inventory
