Used 2012 FIAT 500 C Lounge Specs & Features

More about the 2012 500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,500
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG29
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG29
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)27/32 mpg
Fuel tank capacity10.5 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)283.5/336.0 mi.
Engine
Base engine size1.4 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower101 hp @ 6500 rpm
Torque98 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle30.6 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Convenience Group +$450
Quick Order Package 22J +$1,250
Quick Order Package 21Jyes
Luxury Leather Package +$1,250
In-Car Entertainment
1 subwoofer(s)yes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
7 total speakersyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
element antennayes
radio data systemyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
rear parking sensorsyes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cargo area lightyes
front reading lightsyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Single zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Ambient Lighting +$309
Autonet Wi-Fi Stand Alone Kit +$499
Smoker's Group +$30
Avorioyes
TomTom Navigation w/Blue&Me +$400
Neroyes
Rossoyes
Grigioyes
Marroneyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
low fuel level warningyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
premium clothyes
Front head room38.6 in.
Front hip room47.9 in.
Front leg room40.7 in.
Front shoulder room49.4 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room36.8 in.
Rear hip Room42.0 in.
Rear leg room31.7 in.
Rear shoulder room46.4 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Ski Carrier +$79
Snowboard Carrier +$149
Thule 982 Universal Heavy-Duty Bike Frame Adapter +$28
Thule Roadway 912 Hitch-Mounted Carrier for 2 Bikes +$192
15" x 6.0" Premium Finish Aluminum Wheels +$300
Compact Spare Tire +$450
Bodyside Decal - Red/White/Green Stripe +$399
Bodyside Decal - Black Racing Stripe +$399
Bodyside Decal - White Racing Stripe +$399
Bodyside Decal - Red Racing Stripe +$399
Vehicle Cover +$849
Molded Rear Splash Guard +$22
Liftgate Mounted Rack +$359
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place5.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight2486 lbs.
Drag Coefficient0.38 cd.
EPA interior volume81.6 cu.ft.
Front track55.4 in.
Ground clearance4.6 in.
Height59.8 in.
Length139.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity30.1 cu.ft.
Rear track55.0 in.
Wheel base90.6 in.
Width64.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Gucci White
  • Gucci Black
  • Copperhead Pearlcoat
  • Giallo
  • Azzurro
  • Rosso
  • Rosso Brillante
  • Rame
  • Argento
  • Espresso
  • Bianco
  • Bianco Perla
  • Verde Chiaro
  • Grigio
  • Mocha Latte
  • Nero
  • Verde Oliva
Interior Colors
  • Avorio, leather
  • Nero, premium cloth
  • Avorio, premium cloth
  • Nero, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Black/Ivory, leather
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
185/55R15 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
