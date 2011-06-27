Used 2012 FIAT 500 Sport Specs & Features

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG33
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)30/38 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)315.0/399.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity10.5 gal.
Combined MPG33
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque98 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size1.4 l
Horsepower101 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle30.6 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Safety & Sound Packageyes
Safety & Convenience Packageyes
Quick Order Package 22Dyes
Quick Order Package 21Dyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Single zone front air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
electric power steeringyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Neroyes
Ambient Lightingyes
Nero/Grigioyes
Marrone/Grigioyes
Rossoyes
Smoker's Groupyes
TomTom Navigation w/Blue&Meyes
Autonet Wi-Fi Stand Alone Kityes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
premium clothyes
Front head room38.9 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room49.4 in.
Front leg room40.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room47.9 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room35.6 in.
Rear hip Room42.6 in.
Rear leg room31.7 in.
Rear shoulder room46.4 in.
Exterior Options
Thule Roof-Mount Snowsports Carrieryes
Thule Rooftop Soft Cargo Storage Bagyes
Thule 5590E Roof Mounted Bike Carrieryes
Bodyside Decal - Red/White/Green Stripeyes
Liftgate Mounted Rackyes
Roof Decal - Black/White Checkeryes
Thule Roadway 912 Hitch-Mounted Carrier for 2 Bikesyes
Bodyside Decal - Red/White/Blue Stripeyes
Roof Decal - White Double Racing Stripesyes
Compact Spare Tireyes
Bodyside Decal - Red Racing Stripeyes
Roof Decal - Black Double Racing Stripesyes
Roof Decal - White Bar Code Stripeyes
Bodyside Decal - Black Racing Stripeyes
Vehicle Coveryes
Snowboard Carrieryes
Bodyside Decal - White Racing Stripeyes
Power Sunroofyes
Roof Decal - White Double Thin Stripesyes
Roof Decal - Black Bar Code Stripeyes
Ski Carrieryes
Thule 982 Universal Heavy-Duty Bike Frame Adapteryes
Roof Decal - Black Double Thin Stripesyes
Molded Rear Splash Guardyes
Dimensions
Front track55.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity30.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight2363 lbs.
Gross weight3300 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.5 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.35 cd.
Length139.6 in.
Ground clearance4.1 in.
Height59.8 in.
EPA interior volume85.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base90.6 in.
Width64.1 in.
Rear track55.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Copperhead Pearlcoat
  • Giallo
  • Azzurro
  • Rosso
  • Rosso Brillante
  • Rame
  • Argento
  • Espresso
  • Bianco
  • Bianco Perla
  • Verde Chiaro
  • Grigio
  • Mocha Latte
  • Nero
  • Verde Oliva
Interior Colors
  • Nero, cloth
  • Nero, leather
Tires & Wheels
All season tiresyes
195/45R16 84H tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
