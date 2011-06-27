Used 2018 FIAT 124 Spider Classica Specs & Features

  1. Home
More about the 2018 124 Spider
Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,995
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG30
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/35 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)309.4/416.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.
Combined MPG30
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque184 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size1.4 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle30.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Technology and SiriusXM Groupyes
Quick Order Package 22Dyes
Quick Order Package 21Dyes
In-Car Entertainment
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Single zone front air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
premium clothyes
Front head room37.4 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room52.1 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room52.0 in.
Dimensions
Maximum cargo capacity4.9 cu.ft.
Length159.6 in.
Curb weight2436 lbs.
Gross weight2941 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place4.9 cu.ft.
Angle of approach13.1 degrees
Height48.5 in.
Maximum payload505 lbs.
Wheel base90.9 in.
Width68.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Grigio Moda Meteor Gray
  • Griogio Chiaro Light Grey
  • Blu Scuro Dark Blue
  • Bianco Gelato White
  • Bronzo Magnetico Titanium
  • Rosso Red
  • Nero Cinema Jet Black
Interior Colors
  • Nero, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
195/50R V tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
