Used 2017 FIAT 124 Spider Lusso Specs & Features

More about the 2017 124 Spider
Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,495
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG30
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG30
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/35 mpg
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)309.4/416.5 mi.
Engine
Base engine size1.4 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower160 hp @ 5500 rpm
Torque184 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Turning circle30.8 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Safety and Comfort Collection +$1,495
Premium Collection +$3,795
Quick Order Package 21Syes
Quick Order Package 22Syes
In-Car Entertainment
4 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front cupholdersyes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
rear view camerayes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Single zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front head room37.4 in.
Front hip room52.0 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.
Front shoulder room52.1 in.
Dimensions
Angle of approach13.1 degrees
Cargo capacity, all seats in place4.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight2436 lbs.
Height48.5 in.
Length159.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity4.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base90.9 in.
Width68.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Rosso
  • Grigio Moda
  • Nero Cinema
  • Bronzo Magnetico
  • Grigio Argento
  • Bianco Perla
  • Bianco Gelato
Interior Colors
  • Saddle, leather
  • Nero, leather
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
205/45R V tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
