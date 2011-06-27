Used 2017 FIAT 124 Spider Lusso Specs & Features
|Overview
See 124 Spider Inventory
Starting MSRP
$27,495
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|30
|Total Seating
|2
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|30
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|26/35 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|11.9 gal.
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|309.4/416.5 mi.
|Engine
|Base engine size
|1.4 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Horsepower
|160 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Torque
|184 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
|Turning circle
|30.8 ft.
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|16
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|front head airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag deactivation switch
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Packages
|Safety and Comfort Collection
|+$1,495
|Premium Collection
|+$3,795
|Quick Order Package 21S
|yes
|Quick Order Package 22S
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|4 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|leather and simulated alloy steering wheel
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|Single zone front climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
Also consider these sponsored cars
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|leather
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|Front head room
|37.4 in.
|Front hip room
|52.0 in.
|Front leg room
|43.1 in.
|Front shoulder room
|52.1 in.
|Dimensions
|Angle of approach
|13.1 degrees
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|4.9 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|2436 lbs.
|Height
|48.5 in.
|Length
|159.6 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|4.9 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|90.9 in.
|Width
|68.5 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|17 x 7.0 in. wheels
|yes
|205/45R V tires
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|See 124 Spider Inventory
Related Used 2017 FIAT 124 Spider Lusso info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda Accord 2017
- Used Toyota Camry 2018
- Used Honda CR-V 2017
- Used Honda Civic 2017
- Used Honda Civic 2015
- Used Toyota Camry 2007
- Used Lexus RX 350 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2018
- Used Lexus RX 350 2017
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Honda Accord
- 2021 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 2021
- Honda CR-V 2021
- 2021 Ford Mustang
- Jeep Wrangler 2021
- Jeep Grand Cherokee 2021
- Dodge Charger 2021
- 2021 Silverado 1500
- 2021 Toyota Corolla
Other models to consider
- 2021 Nissan Rogue
- Nissan Altima 2021
- Nissan Sentra 2021
- Nissan Maxima 2021
- 2020 GT-R
- 2020 Pathfinder
- 2021 Murano
- 2021 Nissan Frontier
- 2021 Nissan Versa
- Nissan LEAF 2021