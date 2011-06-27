Used 2005 Ferrari Superamerica Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG11
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty2 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)9/15 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)249.3/415.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity27.7 gal.
Combined MPG11
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque434 lb-ft @ 5250 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower532 hp @ 7250 rpm
Valves48
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12
Safety
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
traction controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
adaptive headlightsyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
leather trim on center consoleyes
leather trim on dashyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
leather trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Measurements
Front track64.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity8.1 cu.ft.
Length179.1 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place8.1 cu.ft.
Height50.3 in.
Wheel base98.4 in.
Width76.2 in.
Rear track62.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Alloy Gray
  • Ingrid Gray
  • Nart Blue
  • Rubino Micalizzato
  • Pozzi Blue
  • Rosso Fiorano
  • Corsa Red
  • California Blue
  • Burgundy Red
  • Mirabeau Blue
  • Scuderia Red
  • Indigo Blue
  • Gun Metal Gray Metallic
  • Black
  • Custom Color
  • Silverstone Gray
  • Daytona Black
  • Tour de France Blue
  • Modena Yellow
  • Avus White
  • Zeltweg Green
  • Titanium Gray
  • Nurburgring Silver
Interior Colors
  • Light Blue, leather
  • Burgundy, leather
  • Sand, leather
  • Charcoal, leather
  • Dark Gray, leather
  • Beige, leather
  • Cream, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Natural, leather
  • Custom Color, leather
  • Dark Blue, leather
  • Medium Blue, leather
  • Red, leather
Tires & Wheels
19 in. wheelsyes
305/30R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic2 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain2 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust2 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
