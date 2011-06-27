Used 2013 Ferrari FF Base Features & Specs
|Overview
See FF Inventory
Starting MSRP
$295,000
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V12
|Combined MPG
|13
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$295,000
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$295,000
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|11/16 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|264.0/384.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|24.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|13
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$295,000
|Torque
|504 lb-ft @ 6000 rpm
|Base engine size
|6.3 l
|Horsepower
|651 hp @ 8000 rpm
|Valves
|48
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V12
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$295,000
|traction control
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbags
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$295,000
|Maximum cargo capacity
|28.3 cu.ft.
|Length
|193.2 in.
|Curb weight
|4145 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|15.9 cu.ft.
|Height
|54.3 in.
|EPA interior volume
|112.0 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|117.7 in.
|Width
|76.9 in.
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$295,000
|295/35R Z tires
|yes
|20 x 10.5 in. wheels
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
