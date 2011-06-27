  1. Home
  2. Ferrari
  3. Ferrari FF
  4. Used 2013 Ferrari FF
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2013 Ferrari FF Features & Specs

More about the 2013 FF
Overview
Starting MSRP
$295,000
See FF Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG13
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$295,000
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$295,000
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)264.0/384.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.0 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$295,000
Torque504 lb-ft @ 6000 rpm
Base engine size6.3 l
Horsepower651 hp @ 8000 rpm
Valves48
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$295,000
traction controlyes
stability controlyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$295,000
Maximum cargo capacity28.3 cu.ft.
Length193.2 in.
Curb weight4145 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.9 cu.ft.
Height54.3 in.
EPA interior volume112.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base117.7 in.
Width76.9 in.
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$295,000
295/35R Z tiresyes
20 x 10.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
See FF Inventory

Related Used 2013 Ferrari FF info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles