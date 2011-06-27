Used 2012 Ferrari FF Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$295,000
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V12
|Combined MPG
|13
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|2 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$295,000
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Front and rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$295,000
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|11/17 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|264.0/408.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|24.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|13
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$295,000
|Torque
|504 lb-ft @ 6000 rpm
|Base engine size
|6.3 l
|Horsepower
|651 hp @ 8000 rpm
|Valves
|48
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V12
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$295,000
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbags
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$295,000
|Inner and Outer Electrochromatic Rear View Mirrors
|yes
|Inner and Outer Electrochromatic Rear View Mirrors w/Homelink System
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$295,000
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|640 watts stereo output
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$295,000
|alloy and leather trim on dash
|yes
|rear parking sensors
|yes
|leather and alloy steering wheel
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|alloy and leather trim on center console
|yes
|electric speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|alloy and leather trim on doors
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$295,000
|Power mirrors
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$295,000
|Carbon Fiber Central Tunnel
|yes
|Alcantara Upholstery for Upper Zone
|yes
|Color Upon Request for Alcantara Upholstery Headliner
|yes
|Color Upon Request for Contrasting Stitching
|yes
|Trunk Luggage Net
|yes
|Semi-Analina Leather Headliner
|yes
|Exterior Sill Kick in Carbon Fiber
|yes
|Color Upon Request for Special Contrasting Stitching
|yes
|Color Upon Request for Leather Upholstery Headliner
|yes
|Luggage Set for Trunk
|yes
|Inner Electrochromatic Rear View Mirror
|yes
|Full Electric Seats
|yes
|Alcantara Carpet
|yes
|Color Upon Request for Daytona Alcantara Inserts
|yes
|Semi-Analina Leather Interior
|yes
|Dashboard Inserts in Carbon Fiber
|yes
|AlcantaraTrunk Carpet
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Central Zone
|yes
|White Rev Counter
|yes
|Color Upon Request for Daytona Leather Inserts
|yes
|Semi-Analina Leather Trunk Carpet
|yes
|HiFi Premium Sound System
|yes
|Smoker's Kit
|yes
|Semi-Analina Leather Cabin Upholstery
|yes
|Inner Electrochromatic Rear View Mirror w/Homelink System
|yes
|Daytona Style Seats
|yes
|Painted Dashboard Trim
|yes
|Leather and Alcantara Interior
|yes
|Diamond Pattern Leather Headliner
|yes
|Carbon Fiber LEDs Steering Wheel
|yes
|Rear Seat Entertainment System
|yes
|Color Upon Request for Upper Dashboard
|yes
|Ventilated Full Electric Seats
|yes
|Diamond Pattern Semi-Analina Leather Headliner
|yes
|Suit Holder
|yes
|Four Piece Luggage Set
|yes
|Color Upon Request for Alcantara Inserts
|yes
|Color Upon Request for Leather Rear Shelf
|yes
|Silver Dedication Plate
|yes
|Cruise Control
|yes
|Two-Tone Interior
|yes
|Interior Color for Upper Part of Passenger Compartment
|yes
|Color Upon Request for Leather Steering Wheel
|yes
|Passenger Display
|yes
|Color Upon Request for Lower Dashboard
|yes
|Diamond Pattern Style Seats
|yes
|Briefcase
|yes
|Golf Bag
|yes
|Leather Trunk Carpet
|yes
|Alcantara Door Panel Armrest
|yes
|Colored Safety Belts
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Driver Zone w/LEDs Steering Wheel
|yes
|Rear Trunk Lid Leather Upholstery
|yes
|Color Upon Request for Alcantara Parcel Shelf
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$295,000
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$295,000
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|premium leather
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$295,000
|fixed with storage center armrest
|yes
|Folding rear seatback
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$295,000
|20" Diamond Forged Wheels
|yes
|Grigio Silverstone Brake Calipers
|yes
|20" Spare Wheel
|yes
|FF Special Paint Color
|yes
|Dark Painted Rear View Mirror Clusters
|yes
|Aluminum Brake Calipers
|yes
|Giallo Modena Brake Calipers
|yes
|20" Diamond Finished Wheels
|yes
|Standard Front Grille w/Chromed Edges
|yes
|AFS Front Lighting System
|yes
|Paint Color "Colori anni '50 e '60"
|yes
|Sport Exhaust Pipes
|yes
|Privacy Rear Windows
|yes
|Rosso Scuderia Brake Calipers
|yes
|Brake Calipers in High Gloss Black
|yes
|20" Dark Grey Painted Forged Wheels
|yes
|Rosso Corsa Brake Calipers
|yes
|20" Silver Painted Forged Wheels
|yes
|Scuderia Ferrari Shields on Fenders
|yes
|20" Two-Tone Diamond Finished Wheels
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$295,000
|Front track
|66.0 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|28.3 cu.ft.
|Length
|193.2 in.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|15.9 cu.ft.
|Height
|54.3 in.
|Wheel base
|117.7 in.
|Width
|76.9 in.
|Rear track
|65.4 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$295,000
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$295,000
|295/35R Z tires
|yes
|20 x 10.5 in. wheels
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$295,000
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|double wishbone front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$295,000
|Free Maintenance
|7 yr./ 87500 mi.
|Basic
|2 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
|2 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Rust
|2 yr./ unlimited mi.
