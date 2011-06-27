  1. Home
Used 2012 Ferrari FF Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$295,000
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG13
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty2 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$295,000
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Front and rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$295,000
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)264.0/408.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.0 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$295,000
Torque504 lb-ft @ 6000 rpm
Base engine size6.3 l
Horsepower651 hp @ 8000 rpm
Valves48
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$295,000
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
daytime running lightsyes
stability controlyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$295,000
Inner and Outer Electrochromatic Rear View Mirrorsyes
Inner and Outer Electrochromatic Rear View Mirrors w/Homelink Systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$295,000
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
640 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$295,000
alloy and leather trim on dashyes
rear parking sensorsyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Climate controlyes
alloy and leather trim on center consoleyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
alloy and leather trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$295,000
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$295,000
Carbon Fiber Central Tunnelyes
Alcantara Upholstery for Upper Zoneyes
Color Upon Request for Alcantara Upholstery Headlineryes
Color Upon Request for Contrasting Stitchingyes
Trunk Luggage Netyes
Semi-Analina Leather Headlineryes
Exterior Sill Kick in Carbon Fiberyes
Color Upon Request for Special Contrasting Stitchingyes
Color Upon Request for Leather Upholstery Headlineryes
Luggage Set for Trunkyes
Inner Electrochromatic Rear View Mirroryes
Full Electric Seatsyes
Alcantara Carpetyes
Color Upon Request for Daytona Alcantara Insertsyes
Semi-Analina Leather Interioryes
Dashboard Inserts in Carbon Fiberyes
AlcantaraTrunk Carpetyes
Carbon Fiber Central Zoneyes
White Rev Counteryes
Color Upon Request for Daytona Leather Insertsyes
Semi-Analina Leather Trunk Carpetyes
HiFi Premium Sound Systemyes
Smoker's Kityes
Semi-Analina Leather Cabin Upholsteryyes
Inner Electrochromatic Rear View Mirror w/Homelink Systemyes
Daytona Style Seatsyes
Painted Dashboard Trimyes
Leather and Alcantara Interioryes
Diamond Pattern Leather Headlineryes
Carbon Fiber LEDs Steering Wheelyes
Rear Seat Entertainment Systemyes
Color Upon Request for Upper Dashboardyes
Ventilated Full Electric Seatsyes
Diamond Pattern Semi-Analina Leather Headlineryes
Suit Holderyes
Four Piece Luggage Setyes
Color Upon Request for Alcantara Insertsyes
Color Upon Request for Leather Rear Shelfyes
Silver Dedication Plateyes
Cruise Controlyes
Two-Tone Interioryes
Interior Color for Upper Part of Passenger Compartmentyes
Color Upon Request for Leather Steering Wheelyes
Passenger Displayyes
Color Upon Request for Lower Dashboardyes
Diamond Pattern Style Seatsyes
Briefcaseyes
Golf Bagyes
Leather Trunk Carpetyes
Alcantara Door Panel Armrestyes
Colored Safety Beltsyes
Carbon Fiber Driver Zone w/LEDs Steering Wheelyes
Rear Trunk Lid Leather Upholsteryyes
Color Upon Request for Alcantara Parcel Shelfyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$295,000
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$295,000
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
premium leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$295,000
fixed with storage center armrestyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$295,000
20" Diamond Forged Wheelsyes
Grigio Silverstone Brake Calipersyes
20" Spare Wheelyes
FF Special Paint Coloryes
Dark Painted Rear View Mirror Clustersyes
Aluminum Brake Calipersyes
Giallo Modena Brake Calipersyes
20" Diamond Finished Wheelsyes
Standard Front Grille w/Chromed Edgesyes
AFS Front Lighting Systemyes
Paint Color "Colori anni '50 e '60"yes
Sport Exhaust Pipesyes
Privacy Rear Windowsyes
Rosso Scuderia Brake Calipersyes
Brake Calipers in High Gloss Blackyes
20" Dark Grey Painted Forged Wheelsyes
Rosso Corsa Brake Calipersyes
20" Silver Painted Forged Wheelsyes
Scuderia Ferrari Shields on Fendersyes
20" Two-Tone Diamond Finished Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$295,000
Front track66.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity28.3 cu.ft.
Length193.2 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.9 cu.ft.
Height54.3 in.
Wheel base117.7 in.
Width76.9 in.
Rear track65.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$295,000
Exterior Colors
  • Blu Abu Dhabi Metallic
  • Nero Daytona Metallic
  • Blu Mirabeau Metallic
  • Vinaccia
  • Avorio
  • Azzurro Metallic
  • Blu Scozia
  • Verde
  • Grigio Medio
  • Avio Metallic
  • Grigio Ingrid Metallic
  • Grigio Titanio Metallic
  • Grigio Alloy Metallic
  • Grigio Silverstone Metallic
  • Blu Tour De France Metallic
  • Rosso Scuderia
  • Blu Pozzi
  • Rosso Mugello
  • Argento Nurburgring Metallic
  • Nero
  • Rosso Maranello
  • Bianco Italia
  • Verde Racing
  • Grigio Abu Dhabi
  • Grigio FF
  • Celeste Metallic
  • Grigio Ferro Metallic
  • Out of Range Paint Color
  • Grigio Scuro
  • Azzurro California
  • Canna di Fucile
  • Blu Nart
  • Azzurro Monaco
  • Blu Le Mans
  • Blu Swaters
  • Bianco Avus
  • Verde Zeltweg
  • Rosso Corsa
  • Rosso Dino
  • Giallo Modena
  • Verde British Racing
  • Rosso Barchetta
  • Rosso Fiorano
  • Rubino Micalizzato
Interior Colors
  • Bordeaux, premium leather
  • Rosso, premium leather
  • Blu Medio, premium leather
  • Carta Da Zucchero, premium leather
  • Grigio Scuro, premium leather
  • Blu Scuro, premium leather
  • Nero, premium leather
  • Charcoal, premium leather
  • Cioccolato, premium leather
  • Iroko, premium leather
  • Terra Bruciata, premium leather
  • Crema, premium leather
  • Beige, premium leather
  • Sabbia, premium leather
  • Cuoio, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$295,000
295/35R Z tiresyes
20 x 10.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$295,000
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$295,000
Free Maintenance7 yr./ 87500 mi.
Basic2 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain2 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust2 yr./ unlimited mi.
