Used 2008 Ferrari F430 Base Features & Specs

More about the 2008 F430
Overview
Starting MSRP
$186,925
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG13
Total Seating2
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$186,925
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$186,925
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)276.1/401.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.1 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$186,925
Torque343 lb-ft @ 5250 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower483 hp @ 8500 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$186,925
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
traction controlyes
stability controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$186,925
5 total speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$186,925
remote trunk releaseyes
leather trim on dashyes
alloy trim on shift knobyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
Climate controlyes
alloy and leather trim on center consoleyes
front reading lightsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
alloy and leather trim on doorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$186,925
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$186,925
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$186,925
8 -way power passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$186,925
Front track65.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity8.8 cu.ft.
Length177.6 in.
Curb weight3196 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place8.8 cu.ft.
Height47.8 in.
Wheel base102.4 in.
Width75.7 in.
Rear track63.6 in.
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$186,925
19 in. wheelsyes
285/35R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$186,925
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
