Used 2007 Ferrari F430 Spider Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$201,213
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|13
|Total Seating
|2
|Basic Warranty
|2 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$201,213
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$201,213
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|11/16 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|276.1/401.6 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|25.1 gal.
|Combined MPG
|13
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$201,213
|Torque
|343 lb-ft @ 5250 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.3 l
|Horsepower
|483 hp @ 8500 rpm
|Turning circle
|36.1 ft.
|Valves
|32
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$201,213
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|Passenger airbag deactivation switch
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$201,213
|5 total speakers
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$201,213
|remote trunk release
|yes
|leather trim on dash
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|cargo net
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|alloy and leather trim on center console
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|Passenger vanity mirror
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|alloy and leather trim on doors
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$201,213
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$201,213
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$201,213
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|leather
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$201,213
|Front track
|65.7 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|8.8 cu.ft.
|Length
|177.6 in.
|Curb weight
|3351 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|8.8 cu.ft.
|Height
|48.6 in.
|Wheel base
|102.4 in.
|Width
|75.7 in.
|Rear track
|63.6 in.
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$201,213
|19 in. wheels
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|285/35R Y tires
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$201,213
|double wishbone rear suspension
|yes
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|double wishbone front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$201,213
|Basic
|2 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
|2 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Rust
|2 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|2 yr./ unlimited mi.
