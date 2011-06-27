  1. Home
Used 2006 Ferrari F430 Challenge Features & Specs

More about the 2006 F430
Overview
Starting MSRP
$227,000
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG13
Basic Warranty2 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)290.4/422.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque343 lb-ft @ 5250 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower483 hp @ 8500 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
Comfort & Convenience
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Transmission controls on steering wheelyes
carbon trim on doorsyes
suede trim on dashyes
suede trim on center consoleyes
suede steering wheelyes
Instrumentation
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
4 -way power driver seatyes
premium clothyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Measurements
Front track65.7 in.
Length177.6 in.
Curb weight2701 lbs.
Height46.6 in.
Wheel base102.4 in.
Width75.7 in.
Rear track63.6 in.
Tires & Wheels
19 in. wheelsyes
295/R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic2 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain2 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust2 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
