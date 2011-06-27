Used 2016 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 2016 F12 Berlinetta
Overview
Starting MSRP
$319,995
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG13
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)291.6/388.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.3 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Base engine size6.3 l
Horsepower731 hp @ 8250 rpm
Valves48
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
harman/kardon premium brand stereo systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Illuminated passenger vanity mirroryes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Sports Sill Coveryes
Carbon Fiber Central Tunnelyes
Alcantara Upholstery for Upper Zoneyes
Color Upon Request for Alcantara Central Door Panelyes
Color Upon Request for Alcantara Upholstery Headlineryes
Carbon Fiber Racing Seatsyes
Color Upon Request for Contrasting Stitchingyes
Color Upon Request for Central Tunnelyes
Color Upon Request for Alcantara Upper Tunnelyes
Exterior Sill Kick in Carbon Fiberyes
Color Upon Request for Alcantara Door Pocketyes
Sport Bagyes
Color Upon Request for Alcantara Central Seats Zoneyes
Luggage Set for Trunkyes
Embroidered Prancing Horse on Headrestyes
Run Flat Tiresyes
Full Electric Seatsyes
Carbon Fiber Driver Zone w/LEDsyes
Color Upon Request for Daytona Alcantara Insertsyes
Premium HI FI Sound Systemyes
Dashboard Inserts in Carbon Fiberyes
Carbon Fiber Cup Holderyes
Leather Upholstery for Headlineryes
White Rev Counteryes
Color Upon Request for Daytona Leather Insertsyes
Color Upon Request for Alcantara Rear Wallyes
Leaf Style Seatsyes
Color Upon Request for Alcantara Lower Dashboardyes
Smoker's Kityes
Leather and Alcantara Interior Trimyes
Color Upon Request for Steering Wheel in Alcantarayes
Daytona Style Seatsyes
Sport Seat Lifteryes
Inner Painted Insertyes
Diamond Pattern Leather Headlineryes
Color Upon Request for Alcantara Boot Side Trimyes
Leather Boot Trimyes
Color Upon Request for Upper Dashboardyes
Alcantara Boot Carpetyes
Electric Steering Wheel Columnyes
Color Upon Request for Leather Rear Shelfyes
Silver Dedication Plateyes
Carbon Fiber Door Panelsyes
Two-Tone Interioryes
Style Carbon Fiber Racing Seatsyes
Additional CD Readeryes
Interior Color for Upper Part of Passenger Compartmentyes
Color Upon Request for Leather Steering Wheelyes
Color Upon Request for Special Contrast Stitchingyes
Passenger Displayyes
Leather Luggage Set for Rear Benchyes
Color Upon Request for Lower Dashboardyes
Diamond Pattern Style Seatsyes
LEDs Steering Wheelyes
Golf Bagyes
Ferrari Telemetryyes
Colored Safety Beltsyes
Carbon Fiber Rear Bench Trimyes
Inner and Outer Electrochomatic Mirrors w/Homelink Systemyes
Color Upon Request for Alcantara Rear Shelfyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Exterior Options
Carbon Fiber Wheel Capsyes
Ferrari Historical Colorsyes
Carbon Fiber Sill Coveryes
Heat-Insulating Windscreenyes
Carbon Fiber Front Headlightyes
Front Grille w/Chrome Edgesyes
Adaptive Front Lighting Systemyes
Aluminum Brake Calipersyes
Giallo Modena Brake Calipersyes
Black Brake Calipersyes
Privacy Rear Windowsyes
20" Diamond Finished Forged Wheelsyes
Dark Grey 20" Wheelsyes
Rosso Corsa Brake Calipersyes
Grigio Silverstone Brake Calipersyes
20" Spare Wheelyes
Carbon Fiber Filter Box Coveryes
Track Camerayes
Carbon Fiber Rear Fog Lampyes
20" Matt Silver Painted Forged Wheelsyes
"Scuderia Ferrari" Shields on Fendersyes
20" Matt Grigio Corsa Painted Forged Wheelsyes
Anti Stone Chipping Protective Filmyes
Rear View Mirrors Cluster Dark Paintedyes
Matt Grigio Corsa 20" Painted Wheelsyes
Carbon Fiber Rear Diffuser Wingsyes
Rosso Scuderia Brake Calipersyes
Carbon Fiber Engine Compartmentyes
Carbon Fiber Front Spoileryes
Measurements
Height50.1 in.
Wheel base107.1 in.
Length181.8 in.
Width76.5 in.
Curb weight3594 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Rosso Scuderia
  • Giallo Modena
  • Grigio Titanio Metallizzato Metallic
  • Grigio Scuro
  • Blu Abu Dhabi Metallic
  • Verde British
  • Avorio
  • Blu Pozzi
  • Canna Di Fucile
  • Grigio Silverstone Metallic
  • Bianco Avus
  • Nero DS 1250
  • Rosso Mugello
  • Rosso Corsa
  • Grigio Alloy Metallic
  • Grigio Ingrid Metallic
  • Blu Scozia
  • Grigio Ferro
  • Blu Mirabeau Metallic
  • Blu Tour De France Metallic
  • Rosso Dino
  • Nero Daytona Metallic
  • Argento Nurburgring Metallic
  • Rosso Fiorano
  • Blu Swaters
  • Azzurro California
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal, premium leather
  • Blu Medio, premium leather
  • Iroko, premium leather
  • Carta Da Zucchero, premium leather
  • Terra Bruciata, premium leather
  • Nero, premium leather
  • Cuoio, premium leather
  • Bordeaux, premium leather
  • Crema, premium leather
  • Cioccolato, premium leather
  • Sabbia, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
315/35R Z tiresyes
20 x 11.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
