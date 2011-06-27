Used 2016 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$319,995
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V12
|Combined MPG
|13
|Total Seating
|2
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$319,995
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$319,995
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|12/16 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|291.6/388.8 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|24.3 gal.
|Combined MPG
|13
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$319,995
|Base engine size
|6.3 l
|Horsepower
|731 hp @ 8250 rpm
|Valves
|48
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V12
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$319,995
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|Passenger airbag deactivation switch
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|high pressure washers headlamps
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$319,995
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|harman/kardon premium brand stereo system
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$319,995
|cruise control
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Illuminated passenger vanity mirror
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$319,995
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$319,995
|Sports Sill Cover
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Central Tunnel
|yes
|Alcantara Upholstery for Upper Zone
|yes
|Color Upon Request for Alcantara Central Door Panel
|yes
|Color Upon Request for Alcantara Upholstery Headliner
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Racing Seats
|yes
|Color Upon Request for Contrasting Stitching
|yes
|Color Upon Request for Central Tunnel
|yes
|Color Upon Request for Alcantara Upper Tunnel
|yes
|Exterior Sill Kick in Carbon Fiber
|yes
|Color Upon Request for Alcantara Door Pocket
|yes
|Sport Bag
|yes
|Color Upon Request for Alcantara Central Seats Zone
|yes
|Luggage Set for Trunk
|yes
|Embroidered Prancing Horse on Headrest
|yes
|Run Flat Tires
|yes
|Full Electric Seats
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Driver Zone w/LEDs
|yes
|Color Upon Request for Daytona Alcantara Inserts
|yes
|Premium HI FI Sound System
|yes
|Dashboard Inserts in Carbon Fiber
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Cup Holder
|yes
|Leather Upholstery for Headliner
|yes
|White Rev Counter
|yes
|Color Upon Request for Daytona Leather Inserts
|yes
|Color Upon Request for Alcantara Rear Wall
|yes
|Leaf Style Seats
|yes
|Color Upon Request for Alcantara Lower Dashboard
|yes
|Smoker's Kit
|yes
|Leather and Alcantara Interior Trim
|yes
|Color Upon Request for Steering Wheel in Alcantara
|yes
|Daytona Style Seats
|yes
|Sport Seat Lifter
|yes
|Inner Painted Insert
|yes
|Diamond Pattern Leather Headliner
|yes
|Color Upon Request for Alcantara Boot Side Trim
|yes
|Leather Boot Trim
|yes
|Color Upon Request for Upper Dashboard
|yes
|Alcantara Boot Carpet
|yes
|Electric Steering Wheel Column
|yes
|Color Upon Request for Leather Rear Shelf
|yes
|Silver Dedication Plate
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Door Panels
|yes
|Two-Tone Interior
|yes
|Style Carbon Fiber Racing Seats
|yes
|Additional CD Reader
|yes
|Interior Color for Upper Part of Passenger Compartment
|yes
|Color Upon Request for Leather Steering Wheel
|yes
|Color Upon Request for Special Contrast Stitching
|yes
|Passenger Display
|yes
|Leather Luggage Set for Rear Bench
|yes
|Color Upon Request for Lower Dashboard
|yes
|Diamond Pattern Style Seats
|yes
|LEDs Steering Wheel
|yes
|Golf Bag
|yes
|Ferrari Telemetry
|yes
|Colored Safety Belts
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Rear Bench Trim
|yes
|Inner and Outer Electrochomatic Mirrors w/Homelink System
|yes
|Color Upon Request for Alcantara Rear Shelf
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$319,995
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$319,995
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|leather
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$319,995
|Carbon Fiber Wheel Caps
|yes
|Ferrari Historical Colors
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Sill Cover
|yes
|Heat-Insulating Windscreen
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Front Headlight
|yes
|Front Grille w/Chrome Edges
|yes
|Adaptive Front Lighting System
|yes
|Aluminum Brake Calipers
|yes
|Giallo Modena Brake Calipers
|yes
|Black Brake Calipers
|yes
|Privacy Rear Windows
|yes
|20" Diamond Finished Forged Wheels
|yes
|Dark Grey 20" Wheels
|yes
|Rosso Corsa Brake Calipers
|yes
|Grigio Silverstone Brake Calipers
|yes
|20" Spare Wheel
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Filter Box Cover
|yes
|Track Camera
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Rear Fog Lamp
|yes
|20" Matt Silver Painted Forged Wheels
|yes
|"Scuderia Ferrari" Shields on Fenders
|yes
|20" Matt Grigio Corsa Painted Forged Wheels
|yes
|Anti Stone Chipping Protective Film
|yes
|Rear View Mirrors Cluster Dark Painted
|yes
|Matt Grigio Corsa 20" Painted Wheels
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Rear Diffuser Wings
|yes
|Rosso Scuderia Brake Calipers
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Engine Compartment
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Front Spoiler
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$319,995
|Height
|50.1 in.
|Wheel base
|107.1 in.
|Length
|181.8 in.
|Width
|76.5 in.
|Curb weight
|3594 lbs.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$319,995
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$319,995
|315/35R Z tires
|yes
|20 x 11.5 in. wheels
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$319,995
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$319,995
|Free Maintenance
|7 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Basic
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
