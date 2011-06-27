Used 2015 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta Features & Specs
|Overview
See F12 Berlinetta Inventory
Starting MSRP
$319,995
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V12
|Combined MPG
|13
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$319,995
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$319,995
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|11/16 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|267.3/388.8 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|24.3 gal.
|Combined MPG
|13
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$319,995
|Base engine size
|6.3 l
|Horsepower
|731 hp @ 8250 rpm
|Valves
|48
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V12
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$319,995
|Height
|50.1 in.
|Wheel base
|107.1 in.
|Length
|181.8 in.
|Width
|76.5 in.
|Curb weight
|3593 lbs.
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$319,995
|315/35R Z tires
|yes
|20 x 11.5 in. wheels
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
