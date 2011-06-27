Used 2013 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 2013 F12 Berlinetta
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG13
Total Seating2
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)267.3/388.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.3 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Base engine size6.3 l
Horsepower731 hp @ 8250 rpm
Valves48
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
speed-proportional power steeringyes
alloy and leather trim on dashyes
rear parking sensorsyes
front cupholdersyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Transmission controls on steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
alloy and leather trim on center consoleyes
alloy and leather trim on doorsyes
trunk lightyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
premium leatheryes
sport front seatsyes
Measurements
Length181.8 in.
Curb weight3593 lbs.
Drag Coefficient0.30 cd.
Height50.1 in.
Wheel base107.1 in.
Width76.5 in.
Tires & Wheels
315/35R Z tiresyes
20 x 11.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
