Used 2013 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta Base Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$315,888
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V12
|Combined MPG
|13
|Total Seating
|2
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$315,888
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$315,888
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|11/16 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|267.3/388.8 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|24.3 gal.
|Combined MPG
|13
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$315,888
|Base engine size
|6.3 l
|Horsepower
|731 hp @ 8250 rpm
|Valves
|48
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V12
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$315,888
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbags
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|adaptive headlights
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$315,888
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|auxiliary audio input
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$315,888
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|alloy and leather trim on dash
|yes
|rear parking sensors
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|leather and alloy steering wheel
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|Transmission controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|alloy and leather trim on center console
|yes
|alloy and leather trim on doors
|yes
|trunk light
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$315,888
|Power mirrors
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$315,888
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$315,888
|premium leather
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$315,888
|Length
|181.8 in.
|Curb weight
|3593 lbs.
|Drag Coefficient
|0.30 cd.
|Height
|50.1 in.
|Wheel base
|107.1 in.
|Width
|76.5 in.
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$315,888
|315/35R Z tires
|yes
|20 x 11.5 in. wheels
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$315,888
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
