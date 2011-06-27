  1. Home
Used 2013 Ferrari California Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$198,190
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque372 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower483 hp @ 7750 rpm
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Measurements
Wheel base105.1 in.
Length179.6 in.
