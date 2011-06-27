Used 2013 Ferrari California Features & Specs
|Overview
See California Inventory
Starting MSRP
$198,190
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|15
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|13/19 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|Combined MPG
|15
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
|Torque
|372 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.3 l
|Horsepower
|483 hp @ 7750 rpm
|Valves
|32
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|Measurements
|Wheel base
|105.1 in.
|Length
|179.6 in.
