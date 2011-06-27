  1. Home
  2. Ferrari
  3. Ferrari California
  4. Used 2012 Ferrari California
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2012 Ferrari California Features & Specs

More about the 2012 California
Overview
Starting MSRP
$195,840
See California Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating4
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$195,840
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$195,840
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)267.8/391.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.6 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$195,840
Torque357 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower453 hp @ 7750 rpm
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$195,840
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$195,840
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$195,840
rear parking sensorsyes
leather trim on dashyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls on steering wheelyes
leather trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
alloy and leather trim on center consoleyes
trunk lightyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$195,840
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$195,840
Luggage Compartment Carpets in Alcantarayes
Carbon Fiber Driving Zone w/LEDs Steering Wheelyes
Daytona Inserts in Alcantarayes
Dedication Plate in Silveryes
Daytona Inserts in Leatheryes
Diamond Stitching Interioryes
Color Upon Request for Heat Reflective Leather on Steering Wheelyes
Inner and Outer Electrochromatic Rearview Mirror w/ Homelinkyes
External Sill Kick in Carbon Fiberyes
Full Electric Seatsyes
Color Upon Request for Steering Wheelyes
Handy Fire Extinguisheryes
iPod Connectionyes
Diamond Stitching Pattern for Rear Seatsyes
Hi-Fi Premium Sound Systemyes
Passenger Compartment Mats in Alcantarayes
Alcantara Windscreen Arch Upholsteryyes
Start and Stop Systemyes
Color Upon Request for Special Stitchingyes
Daytona Style for Rear Seatsyes
Leather and Alcantara Interioryes
Dual Color Interioryes
Leather and Alcantara Interior w/Daytona Style Seatsyes
Yellow Tachometeryes
Color Upon Request for Windshield Arch and A-Pillarsyes
Inner Electrochromatic Rearview Mirror and Homelinkyes
Red Tachometeryes
Heat Reflective Interior Leather Trimyes
Carbon Trim for the Door Panelsyes
Color Upon Request for Upper Dashboardyes
Dual Color Interior w/Daytona Seatsyes
Racing Seats w/Carbon Fiberyes
Carbon Finish in the Lower Zone of the Cabinyes
Driver's and Passenger's Footrest in Aluminumyes
Color Upon Request Central forTunnelyes
Color Upon Request for Armrest on Central Tunnelyes
Headliner Upholstered in Color Upon Requestyes
Center of Door Panel in Diamond Style Patternyes
Cruise Controlyes
Spare Wheel Kityes
Leather Luggage Set for Rear Benchyes
Color Upon Request for Standard Stitchingyes
LEDs Steering Wheelyes
Carbon Trim for Central Bridgeyes
Colored Safety Beltsyes
Leather Luggage Kit for Trunkyes
Color Upon Request for Seat Pipingyes
Front and Rear Daytona Style Seat Trimyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$195,840
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$195,840
8 -way power driver seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
premium leatheryes
sport front seatsyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$195,840
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$195,840
Grigio Silverstone Brake Calipersyes
19" Forged Diamond-Finish Wheelyes
Brake Calipers in Aluminum Grey Coloryes
Brake Calipers in Red Coloryes
Carbon Fiber Front Wingyes
Run Flat Tiresyes
Heat-Insulating Windshieldyes
Carbon Fiber Engine Compartmentyes
Carbon Fiber Rear Plate Panelyes
20" Diamond-Finish Sport Wheelyes
Carbon Fiber Rear Diffuseryes
Anti Stone Chipping Protective Filmyes
AFS-Advanced Frontlighting System Headlightsyes
Brake Calipers in Scuderia Red Coloryes
Carbon Finish in The Upper Area of Caryes
Paint Color "Colori anni '50 e '60"yes
19" Diamond-Finish Standard Wheelyes
Brake Calipers in Yellow Coloryes
Black External A-Pillarsyes
Brake Calipers in High Gloss Blackyes
Scuderia Ferrari Shields on Fendersyes
Carbon Fiber Driving Zoneyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$195,840
Front track64.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity12.0 cu.ft.
Length179.6 in.
Curb weight3825 lbs.
Gross weight4850 lbs.
Drag Coefficient0.32 cd.
Height51.5 in.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Width74.9 in.
Rear track63.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$195,840
Exterior Colors
  • Canna di Fucile
  • Argento Nurburgring Metallic
  • Azzurro Monaco
  • Grigio Titanio Metallic
  • Blu Nart
  • Grigio Ingrid Metallic
  • Blu Swaters
  • Grigio Alloy Metallic
  • Blu Le Mans
  • Blu Mirabeau Metallic
  • Verde Zeltweg
  • Blu Tour De France Metallic
  • Verde British Racing
  • Grigio Silverstone Metallic
  • Rosso Dino
  • Nero Daytona Metallic
  • Rosso Fiorano
  • Giallo Modena
  • Rosso Barchetta
  • Rosso Scuderia
  • Rubino Micalizzato
  • Rosso Corsa
  • Rosso Mugello
  • Blu Pozzi
  • Nero
  • Azzurro California
  • Azzurro Metallic
  • Avorio
  • Grigio Medio
  • Grigio Ferro Metallic
  • Grigio Scuro
  • Avio Metallic
  • Verde
  • Blu Scozia
  • Vinaccia
  • Blu Abu Dhabi Metallic
  • Celeste Metallic
  • Bianco Avus
  • Out of Range Paint Color
Interior Colors
  • Carta Da Zucchero, premium leather
  • Cioccolato, premium leather
  • Blu Scuro, premium leather
  • Grigio Scuro, premium leather
  • Blu Medio, premium leather
  • Charcoal, premium leather
  • Iroko, premium leather
  • Nero, premium leather
  • Crema, premium leather
  • Sabbia, premium leather
  • Beige, premium leather
  • Cuoio, premium leather
  • Rosso, premium leather
  • Bordeaux, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$195,840
19 in. wheelsyes
285/40R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$195,840
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$195,840
Free Maintenance7 yr./ 87500 mi.
See California Inventory

Related Used 2012 Ferrari California info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles