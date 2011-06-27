  1. Home
  2. Ferrari
  3. Ferrari California
  4. Used 2011 Ferrari California
  5. Used 2011 Ferrari California Convertible
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2011 Ferrari California Convertible Consumer Reviews

More about the 2011 California

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2011 Ferrari California.

List Price Estimate
$71,759 - $104,343
Used California for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Write a review
See all Californias for sale

Related Used 2011 Ferrari California Convertible info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles