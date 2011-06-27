  1. Home
Used 2009 Ferrari California Base Features & Specs

Overview
$192,000
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating4
Drivetrain
$192,000
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
$192,000
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)267.8/391.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.6 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
$192,000
Torque357 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower460 hp @ 7750 rpm
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
$192,000
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
$192,000
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
$192,000
leather trim on dashyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
retained accessory poweryes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls on steering wheelyes
leather trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
Power Feature
$192,000
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
$192,000
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
$192,000
premium leatheryes
sport front seatsyes
Rear Seats
$192,000
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
$192,000
Front track64.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity12.0 cu.ft.
Length179.6 in.
Curb weight3825 lbs.
Drag Coefficient0.32 cd.
Height51.5 in.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Width74.9 in.
Rear track63.2 in.
Colors
$192,000
Exterior Colors
  • Blu Abu Dhabi Metallic
  • Azzurro California Metallic
  • Celeste Metallic
  • Azzurro Metallic
  • Bianco Avus
  • Out of Range Paint Color
  • Vinaccia
  • Blu Scozia
  • Verde
  • Avio Metallic
  • Grigio Scuro
  • Grigio Ferro Metallic
  • Grigio Medio
  • Rosso Mugello
  • Rosso Corsa
  • Rosso Scuderia
  • Giallo Modena
  • Nero Daytona Metallic
  • Grigio Silverstone Metallic
  • Blu Tour De France Metallic
  • Avorio
  • Nero
  • Nuovo Blu Pozzi
  • Argento Nurburgring Metallic
  • Blu Mirabeau Metallic
  • Grigio Alloy Metallic
  • Nuovo Grigio Ingrid Metallic
  • Grigio Titanio Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Cuoio, premium leather
  • Nero, premium leather
  • Charcoal, premium leather
  • Grigio Scuro, premium leather
  • Blu Scuro, premium leather
  • Cioccolato, premium leather
  • Carta Da Zucchero, premium leather
  • Bordeaux, premium leather
  • Rosso, premium leather
  • Crema, premium leather
  • Beige, premium leather
  • Sabbia, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
$192,000
19 in. wheelsyes
285/40R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
$192,000
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Research Similar Vehicles