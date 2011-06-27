Used 2016 Ferrari California T Consumer Reviews
WHITE HORSE like JESUS has on His return.
Edmunds, 11/21/2018
2dr Convertible (3.9L 8cyl Turbo 7AM)
0 of 1 people found this review helpful
Its mine lol
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the California T
Related Used 2016 Ferrari California T info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Nissan Altima 2005
- Used BMW 5 Series 2013
- Used Honda Civic 2014
- Used BMW 5 Series 2015
- Used Hyundai Elantra
- Used Subaru Impreza 2018
- Used Lexus GX 460 2016
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2000
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2013
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 RX 450hL
- Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid 2019
- 2020 RX 450hL
- Nissan NV Passenger 2019
- 2020 Aston Martin Rapide E News
- 2019 LS 500h
- 2019 Audi A7
- 2020 Acura TLX
- 2019 GS 300
- 2021 Polestar 2 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles