Used 2010 Ferrari 612 Scaglietti Base Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$313,088
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed automated manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V12
|Combined MPG
|11
|Total Seating
|4
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$313,088
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|6-speed automated manual
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$313,088
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|9/16 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|261.0/464.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|29.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|11
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$313,088
|Torque
|434 lb-ft @ 5250 rpm
|Base engine size
|5.7 l
|Horsepower
|532 hp @ 7250 rpm
|Valves
|48
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V12
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$313,088
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|high pressure washers headlamps
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$313,088
|HGTS Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$313,088
|Bose premium brand stereo system
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|video monitor
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|2 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|DVD player
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|9 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$313,088
|remote trunk release
|yes
|alloy and leather trim on dash
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|alloy trim on shift knob
|yes
|leather and alloy steering wheel
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|alloy and leather trim on center console
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|rear parking sensors
|yes
|power rear seat easy entry
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|alloy and leather trim on doors
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$313,088
|Power mirrors
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$313,088
|Kennedee Interior
|yes
|Color Upon Request for Special Stitching
|yes
|6 Pieces Luggage Set
|yes
|Special Leather Upholstery for the Interior
|yes
|Yellow Tachometer
|yes
|Alcantara Interior Carpet
|yes
|Diamond Stitching Leather Upholstery for the Headliner
|yes
|Trunk Treated Leather Upholstery
|yes
|Contrast Stitching for Luggage Set
|yes
|Treated Leather for Luggage Detail
|yes
|Red Tachometer
|yes
|Alcantara Upholstery for the Headliner
|yes
|TV Tuner
|yes
|Homelink
|yes
|Treated Leather Upholstery for the Interior
|yes
|Dedication Plate in Silver
|yes
|Color Upon Request for Stitching for Trunk Leather Upholstery
|yes
|Diamond Stitching Interior
|yes
|Daytona Style Seat Trim (Front and Rear)
|yes
|Interior Lower Zone Leather Upholstery
|yes
|Leather Upholstery for Trunk Carpets
|yes
|Cruise Control
|yes
|Color Upon Request for Steering Wheel
|yes
|Color Upon Request for Lower Trim and Center Console
|yes
|Color Upon Request for Rear Shelf
|yes
|iPod Connection
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Exterior Sill Kick
|yes
|Carbon Interior Trim
|yes
|Color Upon Request for Standard Stitching
|yes
|Color Upon Request for Upper Trim and Doors
|yes
|Colored Safety Belts
|yes
|Colored Trunk Carpets
|yes
|Leather Pocket for Trunk
|yes
|Alcantara Trunk Carpet
|yes
|Color Upon Request for Seat Piping
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$313,088
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$313,088
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|premium leather
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$313,088
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|folding center armrest
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$313,088
|Sterling Silver Painted Wheels (Standard Style)
|yes
|Brake Calipers in Aluminum Grey Color
|yes
|Brake Calipers in Red Color
|yes
|Sporty Exhaust Pipes
|yes
|Run Flat Tires
|yes
|19" Ball Polished Modular Wheel Rims
|yes
|Standard-Style Black Front Grill
|yes
|Chrome-Plated Front Grill Frame
|yes
|20" Challenge Style Painted Wheels
|yes
|Modular Wheel Rims 19" w/Sport Tires
|yes
|20" Challenge-Style Wheels
|yes
|Space Saver Wheel Kit
|yes
|Standard-Style Burnished Front Grill
|yes
|Brake Calipers in Scuderia Red Color
|yes
|Paint Color "Colori anni '50 e '60"
|yes
|Brake Calipers in Oro Color
|yes
|Brake Calipers in Yellow Color
|yes
|Ball Polished Wheels (Standard Style)
|yes
|Wheel Caps w/Chrome-Plated Prancing Horse
|yes
|20" Challenge-Style Ball-Polished Wheels
|yes
|Standard-Style Anodized Front Grill
|yes
|Scuderia Ferrari Shields on Fenders
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$313,088
|Front track
|66.5 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|6.0 cu.ft.
|Length
|193.0 in.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|6.0 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|0.34 cd.
|Height
|52.9 in.
|EPA interior volume
|111.0 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|116.1 in.
|Width
|77.0 in.
|Rear track
|64.6 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$313,088
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$313,088
|19 x 10.0 in. wheels
|yes
|285/40R Z tires
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$313,088
|double wishbone rear suspension
|yes
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|double wishbone front suspension
|yes
