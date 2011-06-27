  1. Home
  2. Ferrari
  3. Ferrari 612 Scaglietti
  4. Used 2009 Ferrari 612 Scaglietti
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2009 Ferrari 612 Scaglietti F1 OTO Features & Specs

More about the 2009 612 Scaglietti
Overview
Starting MSRP
$313,088
See 612 Scaglietti Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG11
Total Seating4
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$313,088
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$313,088
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)9/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)256.5/456.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity28.5 gal.
Combined MPG11
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$313,088
Torque434 lb-ft @ 5250 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower532 hp @ 7250 rpm
Valves48
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$313,088
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$313,088
2 subwoofer(s)yes
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
AM/FM stereoyes
9 total speakersyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$313,088
alloy and leather trim on dashyes
rear parking sensorsyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission controls on steering wheelyes
leather trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
alloy and leather trim on center consoleyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$313,088
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$313,088
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$313,088
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
premium leatheryes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$313,088
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$313,088
Front track66.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity8.8 cu.ft.
Length193.0 in.
Curb weight4056 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place8.8 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.34 cd.
Height52.9 in.
Wheel base116.1 in.
Width77.0 in.
Rear track64.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$313,088
Exterior Colors
  • Grigio Medio
  • Nero
  • Avorio
  • Rosso Mugello
  • Nuovo Blu Pozzi
  • Rosso Scuderia
  • Rosso Corsa
  • Bianco Avus
  • Giallo Modena
  • Nero Daytona Metallic
  • Grigio Silverstone Metallic
  • Blu Tour De France Metallic
  • Grigio Alloy Metallic
  • Blu Scozia
  • Blu Mirabeau Metallic
  • Vinaccia
  • Nuovo Grigio Ingrid Metallic
  • Celeste Metallic
  • Blu Abu Dhabi Metallic
  • Verde
  • Argento Nurburgring Metallic
  • Azzurro Metallic
  • Grigio Titanio Metallic
  • Avio Metallic
  • Grigio Ferro Metallic
  • Grigio Scuro
Interior Colors
  • Nero, premium leather
  • Grigio Scuro, premium leather
  • Charcoal, premium leather
  • Cioccolato, premium leather
  • Blu Scuro, premium leather
  • Cuoio, premium leather
  • Carta Da Zucchero, premium leather
  • Beige, premium leather
  • Bordeaux, premium leather
  • Crema, premium leather
  • Rosso, premium leather
  • Sabbia, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$313,088
19 in. wheelsyes
285/40R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$313,088
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
See 612 Scaglietti Inventory

Related Used 2009 Ferrari 612 Scaglietti F1 OTO info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles