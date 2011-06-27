Vehicle overview

The 2008 Ferrari 612 Scaglietti makes an intriguing case for itself as a stylish yet practical family vehicle. Its trunk can swallow almost 9 cubic feet of luggage, or about eight times as much as a Bugatti Veyron's. Its rear compartment may only have two seats, but there's 10-gallon-hat headroom back there, and legroom isn't bad either. Its leather-wrapped interior will make practically any road trip a pleasant experience. And with a base price of approximately $270,000, the 612 doesn't cost much more than 13 Honda Accords.

All right, so the 612 isn't exactly a bargain. But in most other respects, it really is a supercar that the whole family can enjoy. Given that steep price of admission, we're probably talking about CEO/rich tycoon/mafia families rather than your own. Nonetheless, certifiable supercars with room for four full-size humans are a rare breed, and Ferrari certainly earns some respect for building one.

Of course, four-place V12 grand touring coupes are nothing new in Ferrari lore. Unfortunately for Ferrari, they generally haven't achieved the legendary status enjoyed by their two-seat stablemates. We doubt the Scaglietti is going to break this mold. Despite owing its design to the iconic Pininfarina styling house, the 612, in our opinion, looks rather mundane by Ferrari's lofty standards. But once those lucky few Scaglietti owners have fired up the ferocious 540-horsepower V12 under the hood or taken familiar corners at belief-beggaring velocities, they probably won't care too much about where this Ferrari falls in the pantheon of automotive design.

That's the primary way in which the 2008 Ferrari 612 stands apart from competitors like the Bentley Continental GT and Mercedes-Benz CL63 AMG: It's got soul. Those rival models are like private jets for the road, whereas the Ferrari is a spine-tingling sports car that happens to have room for four. We could talk about bang for the buck -- not the 612's strongest suit -- but that's really not the point in this rarefied segment. Perhaps no other car in the world can ferry around four adults with this much speed, style and comfort, and that's all the typical Ferrari buyer needs to know.