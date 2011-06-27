  1. Home
  2. Ferrari
  3. Ferrari 612 Scaglietti
  4. Used 2007 Ferrari 612 Scaglietti
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2007 Ferrari 612 Scaglietti F1 Features & Specs

More about the 2007 612 Scaglietti
Overview
Starting MSRP
$275,887
See 612 Scaglietti Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG11
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty2 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$275,887
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$275,887
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)9/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)256.5/456.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity28.5 gal.
Combined MPG11
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$275,887
Torque434 lb-ft @ 5250 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower532 hp @ 7250 rpm
Valves48
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$275,887
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$275,887
2 subwoofer(s)yes
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
AM/FM stereoyes
9 total speakersyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$275,887
alloy and leather trim on dashyes
rear parking sensorsyes
alloy trim on shift knobyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission controls on steering wheelyes
leather trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
alloy and leather trim on center consoleyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$275,887
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$275,887
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$275,887
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$275,887
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$275,887
Front track66.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity8.8 cu.ft.
Length193.0 in.
Curb weight4056 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place8.8 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.34 cd.
Height52.9 in.
Wheel base116.1 in.
Width77.0 in.
Rear track63.6 in.
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$275,887
19 in. wheelsyes
285/40R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$275,887
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$275,887
Basic2 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain2 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust2 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
See 612 Scaglietti Inventory

Related Used 2007 Ferrari 612 Scaglietti F1 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles