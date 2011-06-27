  1. Home
Used 2007 Ferrari 612 Scaglietti Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 2007 612 Scaglietti
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all 612 Scagliettis for sale
List Price Estimate
$54,659 - $94,130
Used 612 Scaglietti for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

612 Incredible! With backseat!!

TireSavr, 08/23/2007
3 of 4 people found this review helpful

If you have any family or friends, forget about the 599. Yes it's an incredible vehicle, but performance is nearly identical with 612, and you can bring others with you comfortably. Extremely happy with the Ferrari, more so than any of the previous "3" we owned over an eleven year span.

