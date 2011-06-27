Used 2007 Ferrari 612 Scaglietti Consumer Reviews
612 Incredible! With backseat!!
TireSavr, 08/23/2007
3 of 4 people found this review helpful
If you have any family or friends, forget about the 599. Yes it's an incredible vehicle, but performance is nearly identical with 612, and you can bring others with you comfortably. Extremely happy with the Ferrari, more so than any of the previous "3" we owned over an eleven year span.
