Used 2006 Ferrari 612 Scaglietti Coupe Consumer Reviews

612 After One Year Don Brodie , 01/02/2007 2 of 2 people found this review helpful The reliability of this car is only fair. I initially had severe computer problems that started the car on 6-cylinders and after two minutes switched to 12 cylinders. The car shook and sputtered for those two minutes. This was corrected after two visits in which a computer re-programming took place. Now I have my check engine light constantly flashing even after being deactivated, twice. It again recently activated, and I have to bring it in again for the third time.

Incredible Ride, Sticker Shock, Low MPG Arnell Baylet , 06/29/2007 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Best controllable acceleration ever witnessed in a vehicle. Breaking is mind blowing. Handling exceptional (except tears through $400 tires). Seat comfort and visibility are the best I have witnessed in Ferrari lineup, and I am lucky enough to have owned 3 prior.

keeps on beeing just great debu99 , 11/20/2011 2 of 3 people found this review helpful Owning the 612 now over 3 years and using it in evey day traffic it just keeps on being great, The paint job is the only problem, technical it's fantastic and by far the best car i ever owned..

Exquisite Stephano , 04/28/2006 3 of 10 people found this review helpful I have had this top of the line Ferrari and it's the best of the three that I've had. I wanted to get an Enzo, but it is too much money. The 612 Scaglietti is nicer and cheaper. I also have a Bentley GT which drives much better.