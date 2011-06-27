  1. Home
Used 2006 Ferrari 612 Scaglietti Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 2006 612 Scaglietti
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
8 reviews
Write a review
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

612 After One Year

Don Brodie, 01/02/2007
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

The reliability of this car is only fair. I initially had severe computer problems that started the car on 6-cylinders and after two minutes switched to 12 cylinders. The car shook and sputtered for those two minutes. This was corrected after two visits in which a computer re-programming took place. Now I have my check engine light constantly flashing even after being deactivated, twice. It again recently activated, and I have to bring it in again for the third time.

Incredible Ride, Sticker Shock, Low MPG

Arnell Baylet, 06/29/2007
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Best controllable acceleration ever witnessed in a vehicle. Breaking is mind blowing. Handling exceptional (except tears through $400 tires). Seat comfort and visibility are the best I have witnessed in Ferrari lineup, and I am lucky enough to have owned 3 prior.

keeps on beeing just great

debu99, 11/20/2011
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

Owning the 612 now over 3 years and using it in evey day traffic it just keeps on being great, The paint job is the only problem, technical it's fantastic and by far the best car i ever owned..

Exquisite

Stephano, 04/28/2006
3 of 10 people found this review helpful

I have had this top of the line Ferrari and it's the best of the three that I've had. I wanted to get an Enzo, but it is too much money. The 612 Scaglietti is nicer and cheaper. I also have a Bentley GT which drives much better.

612 Ferrari is Fabulous!

Keith Ricards, 03/04/2006
1 of 4 people found this review helpful

This is the first Ferrari I have owned where the ride can be tolerated everyday, yet performance was not sacrificed. It is a very enjoyable car, I cannot think of anything else I would want to drive right now.

