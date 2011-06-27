Used 2006 Ferrari 612 Scaglietti Coupe Consumer Reviews
612 After One Year
The reliability of this car is only fair. I initially had severe computer problems that started the car on 6-cylinders and after two minutes switched to 12 cylinders. The car shook and sputtered for those two minutes. This was corrected after two visits in which a computer re-programming took place. Now I have my check engine light constantly flashing even after being deactivated, twice. It again recently activated, and I have to bring it in again for the third time.
Incredible Ride, Sticker Shock, Low MPG
Best controllable acceleration ever witnessed in a vehicle. Breaking is mind blowing. Handling exceptional (except tears through $400 tires). Seat comfort and visibility are the best I have witnessed in Ferrari lineup, and I am lucky enough to have owned 3 prior.
keeps on beeing just great
Owning the 612 now over 3 years and using it in evey day traffic it just keeps on being great, The paint job is the only problem, technical it's fantastic and by far the best car i ever owned..
Exquisite
I have had this top of the line Ferrari and it's the best of the three that I've had. I wanted to get an Enzo, but it is too much money. The 612 Scaglietti is nicer and cheaper. I also have a Bentley GT which drives much better.
612 Ferrari is Fabulous!
This is the first Ferrari I have owned where the ride can be tolerated everyday, yet performance was not sacrificed. It is a very enjoyable car, I cannot think of anything else I would want to drive right now.
Sponsored cars related to the 612 Scaglietti
Related Used 2006 Ferrari 612 Scaglietti Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner