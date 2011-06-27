  1. Home
Used 2011 Ferrari 599 GTO Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$410,000
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG12
Total Seating2
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/15 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.7/415.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity27.7 gal.
Combined MPG12
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque457 lb-ft @ 6500 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower661 hp @ 8250 rpm
Turning circle40.4 ft.
Valves48
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12
Safety
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
stability controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
Becker premium brand stereo systemyes
element antennayes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
leather trim on center consoleyes
leather trim on dashyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
leather trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
front reading lightsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls on steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Alcantara Trim Interioryes
Standard Stitching Color Upon Requestyes
Carbon Fiber Rear Shelf Moldingyes
Leather Upholstery for the Headlineryes
Alcantara Interior Partsyes
Color Upon Request for Upper Dashboardyes
Homelinkyes
White Tachometeryes
Steering Wheel w/Carbon Plate and Upper Crown and LEDsyes
"DAYTONA" Style Seat Trimyes
Luggage Set for Trunkyes
Special Stitching Color Upon Requestyes
Full Electric Recaro Seatsyes
Silver Dedication Plateyes
BOSE HI FI Systemyes
Color Upon Request for Steering Wheelyes
Leather Trim Interioryes
Rear Bench Luggage Setyes
Alcantara Lining for the Headlineryes
Carbon Fiber Dashboard Coversyes
Tone on Tone Stitchingyes
Color Upon Request for Daytona Stripes in Alcantarayes
Color Upon Request for Daytona Stripes in Leatheryes
Telemetry Kityes
Color Upon Request for Front A Pillars/Rear Pillars/Side Frame/Windshield Frameyes
Colored Seat Beltsyes
Carbon Fiber Sill Kickyes
Leather Upholstery for Rear Bench and Interior Sill Kickyes
Elegant Interior Upholsteryyes
iPod Installationyes
Color Upon Request for Steering Wheel in Alcantarayes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room35.8 in.
Front leg room44.7 in.
premium leatheryes
sport front seatsyes
Exterior Options
Carbon Fiber Wheel Capsyes
Brake Calipers in Aluminum Grey Coloryes
Carbon Fiber Fitting for Engine Compartmentyes
Black Painted Standard Style Wheelsyes
Carbon Fiber Front Headlight Bucketyes
Under Door Covers in Carbon Fiber Lookyes
Racing Liveryyes
Space Saver Wheel Kityes
Paint Color "Colori anni '50 e '60"yes
Historical GTO Liveryyes
Privacy Rear Windowsyes
Brake Calipers in Yellow Coloryes
Brake Calipers in Rosso Scuderia Coloryes
Brake Calipers in Rosso Corsa Coloryes
Measurements
Front track66.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity11.3 cu.ft.
Length183.7 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Drag Coefficient0.34 cd.
Height52.6 in.
Wheel base108.3 in.
Width77.2 in.
Rear track63.7 in.
Tires & Wheels
315/35R Z tiresyes
20 x 11.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
