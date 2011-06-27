  1. Home
Used 2011 Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano F1 Features & Specs

More about the 2011 599
Overview
Starting MSRP
$320,580
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG12
Total Seating2
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$320,580
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$320,580
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/15 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.7/415.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity27.7 gal.
Combined MPG12
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$320,580
Torque448 lb-ft @ 5600 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower611 hp @ 7600 rpm
Turning circle40.4 ft.
Valves48
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$320,580
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
stability controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$320,580
HGTE Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$320,580
8 total speakersyes
Becker premium brand stereo systemyes
element antennayes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$320,580
leather trim on center consoleyes
leather trim on dashyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
leather trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
front reading lightsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls on steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$320,580
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$320,580
Alcantara Trunk Trimyes
Alcantara Lining for Rear Zoneyes
Standard Stitching Color Upon Requestyes
Special Leather Upholstery for the Interioryes
Carbon Fiber Internal Trimyes
Alcantara Interior Carpetyes
Alcantara Lining for the A-Pillar/B-Pillar/Windshield Archyes
Clothes Hangeryes
Color Upon Request for Upper Dashboardyes
Treated Leather Upholstery for the Interioryes
Homelinkyes
6 CD Changeryes
Carbon Interior 1yes
Carbon Interior 2yes
Steering Wheel w/Carbon Plate and Upper Crown and LEDsyes
Diamond Style for the Headlineryes
"DAYTONA" Style Seat Trimyes
Leather Upholstery for Seat Backrestyes
Luggage Set for Trunkyes
Special Stitching Color Upon Requestyes
Colored Trunk Carpetyes
Full Electric Recaro Seatsyes
Silver Dedication Plateyes
BOSE HI FI Systemyes
Color Upon Request for Steering Wheelyes
Rear Bench Luggage Setyes
Alcantara Lining for the Headlineryes
Seat Piping w/Color Upon Requestyes
Diamond Style for the Rear Bench and Underdoor Covers in Leatheryes
Color Upon Request for Daytona Stripes in Alcantarayes
Color Upon Request for Daytona Stripes in Leatheryes
Color Upon Request for Front A Pillars/Rear Pillars/Side Frame/Windshield Frameyes
Colored Seat Beltsyes
Leather Upholstery for Rear Bench and Interior Sill Kickyes
iPod Installationyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$320,580
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$320,580
12 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
sport front seatsyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front leg room44.7 in.
12 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room35.8 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$320,580
Brake Calipers in Aluminum Grey Coloryes
Carbon Fiber Fitting for Engine Compartmentyes
20" Challenge Style Painted Wheelsyes
20" Bridgestone Runflat Tiresyes
Ball Polished Challenge Style Wheelsyes
Ball Polished Standard Style Wheelsyes
Space Saver Wheel Kityes
Monolitic 20" Rimsyes
Paint Color "Colori anni '50 e '60"yes
Privacy Rear Windowsyes
Brake Calipers in Yellow Coloryes
Brake Calipers in Rosso Scuderia Coloryes
Scuderia Ferrari Shields on Fendersyes
Brake Calipers in Rosso Corsa Coloryes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$320,580
Front track66.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity11.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight3722 lbs.
Gross weight4520 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.3 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.34 cd.
Length183.7 in.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Height52.6 in.
Wheel base108.3 in.
Width77.2 in.
Rear track63.7 in.
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$320,580
305/35R Z tiresyes
20 x 11.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$320,580
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
