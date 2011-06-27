  1. Home
Used 2009 Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano F1 Features & Specs

More about the 2009 599
Overview
Starting MSRP
$320,580
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG12
Total Seating2
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$320,580
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$320,580
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/15 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.7/415.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity27.7 gal.
Combined MPG12
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$320,580
Torque448 lb-ft @ 5600 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower611 hp @ 7600 rpm
Turning circle40.4 ft.
Valves48
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$320,580
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
stability controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$320,580
8 total speakersyes
Becker premium brand stereo systemyes
element antennayes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$320,580
speed-proportional power steeringyes
leather trim on center consoleyes
leather trim on dashyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls on steering wheelyes
leather trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$320,580
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$320,580
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$320,580
Front head room35.8 in.
Front leg room44.7 in.
premium leatheryes
sport front seatsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$320,580
Front track66.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity11.3 cu.ft.
Length183.7 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Drag Coefficient0.34 cd.
Height52.6 in.
Wheel base108.3 in.
Width77.2 in.
Rear track63.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$320,580
Exterior Colors
  • Rosso Mugello
  • Nuovo Blu Pozzi
  • Rosso Scuderia
  • Rosso Corsa
  • Avio Metallic
  • Giallo Modena
  • Nero Daytona Metallic
  • Bianco Avus
  • Rosso Monza Metallic
  • Grigio Silverstone Metallic
  • Blu Abu Dhabi Metallic
  • Blu Mirabeau Metallic
  • Vinaccia
  • Blu Tour De France Metallic
  • Nuovo Grigio Ingrid Metallic
  • Verde
  • Grigio Alloy Metallic
  • Blu Scozia
  • Argento Nurburgring Metallic
  • Azzurro Metallic
  • Grigio Titanio Metallic
  • Celeste Metallic
  • Grigio Ferro Metallic
  • Grigio Scuro
  • Avorio
  • Grigio Medio
  • Nero
Interior Colors
  • Blu Scuro, premium leather
  • Grigio Scuro, premium leather
  • Carta Da Zucchero, premium leather
  • Cioccolato, premium leather
  • Rosso, premium leather
  • Bordeaux, premium leather
  • Beige, premium leather
  • Cuoio, premium leather
  • Crema, premium leather
  • Sabbia, premium leather
  • Nero, premium leather
  • Charcoal, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$320,580
305/35R Z tiresyes
20 x 11.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$320,580
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
