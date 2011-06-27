Used 2008 Ferrari 599 Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$312,395
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed automated manual
|6-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V12
|V12
|Combined MPG
|12
|12
|Total Seating
|2
|2
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|6-speed automated manual
|6-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|11/15 mpg
|11/15 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|304.7/415.5 mi.
|304.7/415.5 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|27.7 gal.
|27.7 gal.
|Combined MPG
|12
|12
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
|Torque
|448 lb-ft @ 5600 rpm
|448 lb-ft @ 5600 rpm
|Base engine size
|6.0 l
|6.0 l
|Horsepower
|612 hp @ 7600 rpm
|612 hp @ 7600 rpm
|Turning circle
|40.4 ft.
|40.4 ft.
|Valves
|48
|48
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V12
|V12
|Safety
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|8 total speakers
|yes
|yes
|Becker premium brand stereo system
|yes
|yes
|element antenna
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM CD-controller stereo
|yes
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|yes
|leather trim on center console
|yes
|yes
|leather trim on dash
|yes
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|cargo net
|yes
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|yes
|Transmission controls on steering wheel
|yes
|no
|leather trim on doors
|yes
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|yes
|trunk light
|yes
|yes
|Power Feature
|Power mirrors
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|Instrumentation
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|yes
|clock
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|35.8 in.
|35.8 in.
|Front leg room
|44.7 in.
|44.7 in.
|sport front seats
|yes
|yes
|leather
|yes
|yes
|Measurements
|Front track
|66.5 in.
|66.5 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|11.3 cu.ft.
|11.3 cu.ft.
|Length
|183.7 in.
|183.7 in.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|11.3 cu.ft.
|11.3 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|5.1 in.
|5.1 in.
|Drag Coefficient
|0.34 cd.
|0.34 cd.
|Height
|52.6 in.
|52.6 in.
|Wheel base
|108.3 in.
|108.3 in.
|Width
|77.2 in.
|77.2 in.
|Rear track
|63.7 in.
|63.7 in.
|Curb weight
|no
|3722 lbs.
|Tires & Wheels
|305/35R Z tires
|yes
|yes
|20 x 11.0 in. wheels
|yes
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|yes
|Suspension
|double wishbone rear suspension
|yes
|yes
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|double wishbone front suspension
|yes
|yes
