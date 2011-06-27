Used 2008 Ferrari 599 Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 2008 599
Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission6-speed automated manual6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV12V12
Combined MPG1212
Total Seating22
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automated manual6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/15 mpg11/15 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.7/415.5 mi.304.7/415.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity27.7 gal.27.7 gal.
Combined MPG1212
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque448 lb-ft @ 5600 rpm448 lb-ft @ 5600 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l6.0 l
Horsepower612 hp @ 7600 rpm612 hp @ 7600 rpm
Turning circle40.4 ft.40.4 ft.
Valves4848
Base engine typeGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12V12
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyes
traction controlyesyes
stability controlyesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyesyes
Becker premium brand stereo systemyesyes
element antennayesyes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyesyes
radio data systemyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
speed-proportional power steeringyesyes
leather trim on center consoleyesyes
leather trim on dashyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyes
cargo netyesyes
front door pocketsyesyes
Transmission controls on steering wheelyesno
leather trim on doorsyesyes
Climate controlyesyes
trunk lightyesyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyesyes
clockyesyes
tachometeryesyes
Front Seats
Front head room35.8 in.35.8 in.
Front leg room44.7 in.44.7 in.
sport front seatsyesyes
leatheryesyes
Measurements
Front track66.5 in.66.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity11.3 cu.ft.11.3 cu.ft.
Length183.7 in.183.7 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.3 cu.ft.11.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.1 in.5.1 in.
Drag Coefficient0.34 cd.0.34 cd.
Height52.6 in.52.6 in.
Wheel base108.3 in.108.3 in.
Width77.2 in.77.2 in.
Rear track63.7 in.63.7 in.
Curb weightno3722 lbs.
Tires & Wheels
305/35R Z tiresyesyes
20 x 11.0 in. wheelsyesyes
Performance tiresyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyes
Suspension
double wishbone rear suspensionyesyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyes
double wishbone front suspensionyesyes
