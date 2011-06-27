Used 2004 Ferrari 575M Consumer Reviews

The Only sports car johnp2 , 04/11/2004 2 of 2 people found this review helpful The ability of the 575 to achieve practically any effect that you desire is unbelieveable. I have driven and owned all the names but the combination of attributes and the way they fit together is worthy of any comparison. The finest compliment is that my wife enjoys the car as much as I do Report Abuse

Ferrari Better than Lamborghini David Cabrera , 12/29/2004 2 of 2 people found this review helpful The Ferrari 575 Maranello F1 is about the best car, other than the Enzo, that Ferrari has manufactured this year. The power the 575 has is amazing and as sucssesor to the 550 it's what Ferrari has done. A top speed of 202 mph and 0-60 in less than 5 seconds the car is the bomb! Also the F1 is very comfortable and the bucket seats are super comfy! The car is the best.

575M F1 Ferrari Lover , 11/22/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This car is most excellent! This being my third Ferrari, the cars from marenello (ferrari plant) just keep getting better! It is so fast and the F1 trans mossion simplifies greatly the driving experience, while still keeping with the racing heritage of Ferrari. My wife LOVES the car and she always asks to drive it. I take it to the track every other month, and that is when I can let loose, 187 MPH, it is the best. This is, once again, a sucess for ferrari.

Great epeagles , 05/21/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I love my Ferrari. It's so awesome!