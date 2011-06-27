Used 2001 Ferrari 550 Coupe Consumer Reviews

I consider this a fortunate choice. I shopped around for along time and got extensive seat time in a number of exotics. But nothing compared to the 550. It has not disappointed! Superb build quality, wonder performance and, unlike the Edmunds experience, I have had no real glitches.

Alexander Schilling , 02/11/2004

The engine mounts in my 550 failed at 15,000 requiring a $1,500 repair. Ferrari's customer service rep explained that this is normal for the 550. I have owned many cars and have never had to replace engine mounts before. The customer service rep. told me that at 15,000 miles I have put more miles on my 550 than most owners. In fact he said, "let's face it 90% of our cars are driven less than 2,000 miles per year - and then only to the country club". If you drive your car this much I can't tell you what else will go wrong".