2019 Ferrari 488 Spider Base Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$291,627
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)340.5/499.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.7 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque561 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size3.9 l
Horsepower661 hp @ 8000 rpm
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
rear parking sensorsyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission controls on steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
sport front seatsyes
leatheryes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Measurements
Height47.7 in.
Wheel base104.3 in.
Length179.8 in.
Curb weight3362 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place8.1 cu.ft.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Blu Corsa Metallic
  • Bianco Avus
  • Verde British
  • Grigio Titanio Metallizzato Metallic
  • Grigio Silverstone Metallic
  • Rosso Fiorano
  • Argento Nurburgring Metallic
  • Blu Scozia
  • Grigio Ferro
  • Blu Swaters
  • Blu Tour De France Metallic
  • Nero Daytona Metallic
  • Azzurro California
  • Rosso Mugello
  • Rosso Scuderia
  • Grigio Alloy Metallic
  • Giallo Modena
  • Grigio Scuro
  • Nero
  • Blu Mirabeau Metallic
  • Grigio Ingrid Metallic
  • Avorio
  • Blu Abu Dhabi Metallic
  • Canna Di Fucile
  • Blu Pozzi
  • Rosso Dino
  • Rosso Corsa
Tires & Wheels
20 x 11.0 in. wheelsyes
305/30R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside7 yr./ unlimited mi.

