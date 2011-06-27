2019 Ferrari 488 Spider Convertible
What’s new
- New 488 Pista model
- Part of the first 488 Spider generation introduced for 2016
Pros & Cons
- Astounding acceleration from its 661-hp turbocharged V8
- Relatively easy to drive at any speed
- Advanced traction and stability control systems
- Impressive braking performance
- Infotainment system is finicky to use
Which 488 Spider does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
When Ferrari announced it was replacing the outgoing 458 with the then-new 488 for 2016, many enthusiasts scoffed at the idea of a turbocharged Ferrari, or at least one that's not named F40. But it's hard to argue with 661 horsepower, and even harder when Ferrari tames that power with its near-perfect set of stability and traction control systems. In short, the 488 has succeeded in surpassing the legendary performance of the 458 while remaining comfortable and easy to drive as almost any normal car. It's more than a little amazing.
Ferrari's even upping the ante for 2019 with the new 488 Pista. It comes with a revised engine good for 710 horsepower plus other changes that reduce the car's weight by about 175 pounds. Revised aerodynamics also give the Pista greater downforce at high speed.
Of course, other manufacturers are not sitting back and letting Ferrari bask in its accomplishments. McLaren offers a range of cars — from the 570GT to the 600LT all the way to the 720S — that take the fight directly to the Maranello factory. And Lamborghini's Huracan has finally come good with the new Performante, proving an excellent foil for the Ferrari's more subdued sound and styling. If you happen to have a quarter of a million dollars to spend on a sports car, these are very good choices to have.
2019 Ferrari 488 Spider models
The 488 GTB's Trim Levels
The 2019 Ferrari 488 Spider doesn't come in any trim levels. Instead, Ferrari offers a wide array of personalization options, from paint color to carbon-fiber trim to custom luggage. Highlight features include:
- 661-horsepower 3.9-liter twin-turbo V8 engine
- Seven-speed dual clutch transmission
- Advanced traction and stability control systems
- Instrument panel-mounted navigation
- Keyless start
- Full leather seats
The 488 Pista is an upgraded version that comes with:
- Revised engine good for 710 horsepower
- Weight-saving measures such as less sound-deadening material
- Optional carbon-fiber wheels
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Sponsored cars related to the 488 Spider
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2019 Ferrari 488 Spider.
Trending topics in reviews
Features & Specs
|2dr Convertible
3.9L 8cyl Turbo 7AM
|MSRP
|$291,627
|MPG
|15 city / 22 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|661 hp @ 8000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite 488 Spider safety features:
- Anti-Lock Brakes
- Helps prevent wheels from locking up even under heavy braking.
- Side Slip Control System
- Helps the driver maintain the ideal line through a corner.
- Electronic Stability Control
- Reacts to wheelspin to keep the driver in control under acceleration.
Ferrari 488 Spider vs. the competition
Ferrari 488 Spider vs. McLaren 600LT Spider
Putting up a mere 592 horsepower to the Ferrari's 661 hp, the 600LT might not seem like much competition for the Ferrari. But the McLaren weighs considerably less and is just as eye-wateringly rapid over any road. The 600LT is more singular in purpose compared to the more well-rounded Ferrari.
Ferrari 488 Spider vs. Porsche 911
While the 911 Turbo S may not have the same eye-catching looks as the 488, it's certainly not hurting for performance. In the Porsche, comfort is less compromised for the sake of performance. And with its comparatively low-key appearance, it can slip in and out of most situations without raising an eyebrow.
Ferrari 488 Spider vs. Lamborghini Huracan
The Huracan Performante is the perfect foil to the 488 Spider. Packing a 630-horsepower V10 engine in new Performante trim, the Huracan is now at its best stage yet. The Ferrari might have the finer details of driving down a bit better, but the Lamborghini is an absolute mind-bender.
FAQ
Is the Ferrari 488 Spider a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Ferrari 488 Spider?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Ferrari 488 Spider:
- New 488 Pista model
- Part of the first 488 Spider generation introduced for 2016
Is the Ferrari 488 Spider reliable?
Is the 2019 Ferrari 488 Spider a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Ferrari 488 Spider?
The least-expensive 2019 Ferrari 488 Spider is the 2019 Ferrari 488 Spider 2dr Convertible (3.9L 8cyl Turbo 7AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $291,627.
Other versions include:
- 2dr Convertible (3.9L 8cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $291,627
What are the different models of Ferrari 488 Spider?
More about the 2019 Ferrari 488 Spider
2019 Ferrari 488 Spider Convertible Overview
The 2019 Ferrari 488 Spider Convertible is offered in the following styles: 2dr Convertible (3.9L 8cyl Turbo 7AM).
What do people think of the 2019 Ferrari 488 Spider Convertible?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Ferrari 488 Spider Convertible and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 488 Spider Convertible.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Ferrari 488 Spider Convertible and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 488 Spider Convertible featuring deep dives into trim levels including Base, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2019 Ferrari 488 Spider Convertible here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Ferrari 488 Spider Convertible?
Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.
Which 2019 Ferrari 488 Spider Convertibles are available in my area?
2019 Ferrari 488 Spider Convertible Listings and Inventory
Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Ferrari 488 Spider Convertible.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] 488 Spider Convertible for sale near you.
Can't find a new 2019 Ferrari 488 Spider Convertible 488 Spider Convertible you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Ferrari 488 Spider for sale - 10 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $20,492.
Find a new Ferrari for sale - 11 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $24,579.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 Ferrari 488 Spider Convertible and all available trim types: Base. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 Ferrari 488 Spider Convertible include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Ferrari 488 Spider Convertible?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Ferrari lease specials
Related 2019 Ferrari 488 Spider Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2018
- Used Honda Accord 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2018
- Used Honda CR-V 2017
- Used Lexus RX 350 2018
- Used Dodge Charger 2018
- Used Honda Accord 2017
- Used Ford Mustang 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 CR-V
- Toyota RAV4 2020
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2020 Mustang
- 2020 Honda Accord
- 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee News
- 2020 Grand Cherokee
- 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee News
- Tesla Model 3 2020
- 2021 Tesla Model 3 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Silverado 1500
- 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe
- 2020 Chevrolet Traverse
- 2020 Chevrolet Blazer
- 2021 Chevrolet Colorado
- 2020 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2020 Chevrolet Impala
- 2020 Suburban
- 2020 Silverado 2500HD
- Chevrolet Cruze 2019
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Mustang
- 2020 BMW i8
- 2020 NSX
- 2020 Nissan GT-R
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2020
- 2021 Lexus LC 500
- Audi R8 2020
- 2020 BMW M4
- 2020 Lamborghini Huracan
- Subaru BRZ 2020