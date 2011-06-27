Used 2018 Ferrari 488 Spider Base Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$280,900
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|18
|Total Seating
|2
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$280,900
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$280,900
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/22 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|340.5/499.4 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|22.7 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$280,900
|Torque
|561 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.9 l
|Horsepower
|661 hp @ 8000 rpm
|Valves
|32
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$280,900
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$280,900
|USB connection
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$280,900
|rear parking sensors
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Transmission controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$280,900
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|power door locks
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$280,900
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$280,900
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|leather
|yes
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$280,900
|Height
|47.7 in.
|Wheel base
|104.3 in.
|Length
|179.8 in.
|Curb weight
|3362 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|8.1 cu.ft.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$280,900
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$280,900
|20 x 11.0 in. wheels
|yes
|305/30R Z tires
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$280,900
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$280,900
|Free Maintenance
|7 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Basic
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|7 yr./ unlimited mi.
