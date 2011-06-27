  1. Home
  2. Ferrari
  3. Ferrari 488 Spider
  4. Used 2016 Ferrari 488 Spider
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2016 Ferrari 488 Spider Base Features & Specs

More about the 2016 488 Spider
Overview
Starting MSRP
$272,700
See 488 Spider Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$272,700
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$272,700
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)340.5/499.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.7 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$272,700
Torque561 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size3.9 l
Horsepower661 hp @ 8000 rpm
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$272,700
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$272,700
Carbon Fiber Racing Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$272,700
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$272,700
rear parking sensorsyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission controls on steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$272,700
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$272,700
Alcantara Upholstery for Upper Zoneyes
Color Upon Request for Alcantara Central Door Panelyes
Inner Color Leather Lower Zone Upholsteryyes
Carbon Fiber Outer Sill Kickyes
Carbon Fiber Door Panel Trimyes
Color Upon Request for Central Tunnelyes
Matt Grigio Nart Painted Inner Detailsyes
Color Upon Request for Alcantara Upper Tunnelyes
Interior Color for Upper Zoneyes
Inner and Outer Electrochromatic Rearview Mirrors w/Homelinkyes
Color Upon Request for Alcantara Steering Wheelyes
Trolleys/Soft Bag for Trunkyes
Color Upon Request for Alcantara Central Seats Zoneyes
Embroidered Prancing Horse on Headrestyes
Full Electric Seatsyes
Carbon Fiber Driver Zone w/LEDsyes
Color Upon Request for Daytona Alcantara Insertsyes
Carbon Fiber Dashboard Insertsyes
"Goldrake" Carbon Fiber Racing Seatsyes
Premium HI FI Sound Systemyes
Rev Counter in Redyes
Color Upon Request for Daytona Leather Insertsyes
Smoker's Kityes
Color Upon Request for Alcantara Lower Dashboardyes
Leather and Alcantara Interior Trimyes
Carbon Fiber Tunnel Bridgeyes
Interior Leather Color for Rear Upper Partyes
Apple CarPlayyes
Daytona Style Seatsyes
Sport Seat Lifteryes
Rev Counter in Aluminum Coloryes
Two-Tone Leather Interioryes
Carbon Fiber Upper Tunnelyes
Rev Counter in Yellowyes
Rev Counter in Whiteyes
Color Upon Request for Upper Dashboardyes
Luggage Set for Rear Benchyes
Carbon Fiber Steering Wheel w/LEDsyes
Sport Sill Coveryes
Suit Holderyes
Electric Seatsyes
Silver Dedication Plateyes
Additional CD Readeryes
Color Upon Request for Leather Steering Wheelyes
Color Upon Request for Special Contrast Stitchingyes
Passenger Displayyes
Daytona Carbon Fiber Racing Seatsyes
Color Upon Request for Standard Stitchingyes
Color Upon Request for Lower Dashboardyes
Diamond Pattern Style Seatsyes
Floor Mats w/Embroidered Logoyes
Ferrari Telemetryyes
Interior Leather Color for Seat Backrestyes
Colored Safety Beltsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$272,700
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$272,700
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
sport front seatsyes
leatheryes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$272,700
Carbon Fiber Rear Air Ductsyes
Brake Calipers in Grigio Scuroyes
Brake Calipers in Blueyes
Carbon Fiber Wheel Capsyes
20" Spare Wheel Kityes
Ferrari Historical Colorsyes
Heat-Insulating Windscreenyes
Two-Tone Exterior Paintyes
Carbon Fiber Outer Sill Coveryes
Titanium Sport Exhaust Pipesyes
20" Chromed Painted Wheelsyes
20" Diamond-Cut Forged Wheelsyes
Carbon Fiber Exterior Packageyes
Sport Exhaust Pipesyes
20" Chromed Painted Forged Wheelsyes
Scuderia Ferrari Shields on Fendersyes
Brake Calipers in Rosso Corsayes
Carbon Fiber Side Air Splitteryes
Special Coloryes
Brake Calipers in Giallo Modenayes
Brake Calipers in Gloss Blackyes
Outer Carbon Fiber B-Pillar Trimyes
Brake Calipers in Rosso Scuderiayes
Carbon Fiber Rear Fog Lampyes
Brake Calipers in Aluminum Coloryes
Brake Calipers in Gold Coloryes
20" Matt Grigio Corsa Painted Forged Wheelsyes
Carbon Fiber Rear Diffuseryes
Matt Grigio Corsa Painted Wheelsyes
AFS Front Lighting Systemyes
Anti-Stone Chipping Filmyes
Front Bumper Protection Filmyes
Carbon Fiber Front Spoileryes
Carbon Fiber Engine Compartmentyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$272,700
Height47.7 in.
Wheel base104.3 in.
Length179.8 in.
Curb weight3362 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place8.1 cu.ft.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$272,700
Exterior Colors
  • Blu Corsa
  • Verde British
  • Blu Abu Dhabi Metallic
  • Giallo Modena
  • Rosso Scuderia
  • Rosso Corsa
  • Rosso Mugello
  • Nero DS 1250
  • Bianco Avus
  • Grigio Alloy Metallic
  • Grigio Ingrid Metallic
  • Grigio Ferro
  • Blu Mirabeau Metallic
  • Avorio
  • Blu Scozia
  • Blu Tour De France Metallic
  • Grigio Silverstone Metallic
  • Grigio Scuro
  • Blu Pozzi
  • Canna Di Fucile
  • Grigio Titanio Metallizzato Metallic
  • Rosso Corsa Metalizzato
  • Blu Swaters
  • Azzurro California
  • Rosso Dino
  • Nero Daytona Metallic
  • Argento Nurburgring Metallic
  • Rosso Fiorano
Interior Colors
  • Bordeaux, premium leather
  • Rosso Ferrari, premium leather
  • Crema, premium leather
  • Cioccolato, premium leather
  • Cuoio, premium leather
  • Terra Bruciata, premium leather
  • Nero, premium leather
  • Iroko, premium leather
  • Carta Da Zucchero, premium leather
  • Charcoal, premium leather
  • Blu Sterling, premium leather
  • Blu Medio, premium leather
  • Sabbia, premium leather
  • Tortora, premium leather
  • Beige Tradizione, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$272,700
20 x 11.0 in. wheelsyes
305/30R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$272,700
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$272,700
Free Maintenance7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside7 yr./ unlimited mi.
See 488 Spider Inventory

Related Used 2016 Ferrari 488 Spider Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles