  1. Home
  2. Ferrari
  3. Ferrari 488 GTB
  4. 2019 Ferrari 488 GTB
  5. Incentives and Rebates

2019 Ferrari 488 GTB Deals, Incentives & Rebates

2019 Ferrari 488 GTB

Base

2dr Coupe (3.9L 8cyl Turbo 7AM)

  • Cash Offers

    (0 available)

  • Special APR

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with Ferrari Financial Services.

    2.74% APR financing for 12 months at $84.57 per month, per $1,000 financed. 2.74% APR financing for 24 months at $42.86 per month, per $1,000 financed. 2.74% APR financing for 36 months at $28.97 per month, per $1,000 financed. 2.74% APR financing for 48 months at $22.02 per month, per $1,000 financed. 2.74% APR financing for 60 months at $17.85 per month, per $1,000 financed. 3.49% APR financing for 84 months at $13.44 per month, per $1,000 financed.

    Special APRMonth termStartEnd
    2.74%1207/01/202010/01/2020
    2.74%2407/01/202010/01/2020
    2.74%3607/01/202010/01/2020
    2.74%4807/01/202010/01/2020
    2.74%6007/01/202010/01/2020
    3.49%8407/01/202010/01/2020

  • Leasing

    (0 available)
Customer Incentives and Rebate information is provided subject to the terms of our Visitor Agreement. See participating dealers for additional details. Dealer participation may vary.

All 2019 Ferrari 488 GTB Deals

Cash OffersFinancingLeasingOther
2dr Coupe (3.9L 8cyl Turbo 7AM)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale

Edmunds Insurance Estimator

The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Ferrari 488 GTB in Virginia is:

not available
Legal

Related 2019 Ferrari 488 GTB info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles