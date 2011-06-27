  1. Home
Used 2015 Ferrari 458 Italia Base Features & Specs

More about the 2015 458 Italia
Overview
Starting MSRP
$239,340
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)295.1/385.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.7 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque398 lb-ft @ 6000 rpm
Base engine size4.5 l
Horsepower562 hp @ 9000 rpm
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
self-leveling headlightsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
front head airbagsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Measurements
Height47.8 in.
Wheel base104.3 in.
Length178.2 in.
Tires & Wheels
295/35R Z tiresyes
20 x 10.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
