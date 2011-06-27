  1. Home
Used 2015 Ferrari 458 Italia Features & Specs

More about the 2015 458 Italia
Overview
$239,340
$291,744
$263,553
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual7-speed automated manual7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Combined MPG141414
Drivetrain
$239,340
$291,744
$263,553
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission7-speed automated manual7-speed automated manual7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
$239,340
$291,744
$263,553
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg13/17 mpg13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)295.1/385.9 mi.0/0 mi.295.1/385.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.7 gal.no22.7 gal.
Combined MPG141414
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)
Engine
$239,340
$291,744
$263,553
Torque398 lb-ft @ 6000 rpm398 lb-ft @ 6000 rpm398 lb-ft @ 6000 rpm
Base engine size4.5 l4.5 l4.5 l
Horsepower562 hp @ 9000 rpm597 hp @ 9000 rpm562 hp @ 9000 rpm
Valves323232
direct injectionyesyesyes
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
$239,340
$291,744
$263,553
self-leveling headlightsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
front head airbagsyesyesno
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyesyesyes
Measurements
$239,340
$291,744
$263,553
Height47.8 in.no47.7 in.
Wheel base104.3 in.104.3 in.104.3 in.
Length178.2 in.180.0 in.178.2 in.
Curb weightnono3384 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in placenono8.12 cu.ft.
Tires & Wheels
$239,340
$291,744
$263,553
295/35R Z tiresyesnoyes
20 x 10.5 in. wheelsyesnoyes
Performance tiresyesyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyesyes
20 x 11.0 in. wheelsnoyesno
305/30R Z tiresnoyesno
