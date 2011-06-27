Used 2015 Ferrari 458 Italia Features & Specs
Starting MSRP
$239,340
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|7-speed automated manual
|7-speed automated manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|V8
|Combined MPG
|14
|14
|14
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$239,340
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|7-speed automated manual
|7-speed automated manual
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$239,340
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|13/17 mpg
|13/17 mpg
|13/17 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|295.1/385.9 mi.
|0/0 mi.
|295.1/385.9 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|22.7 gal.
|no
|22.7 gal.
|Combined MPG
|14
|14
|14
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$239,340
|Torque
|398 lb-ft @ 6000 rpm
|398 lb-ft @ 6000 rpm
|398 lb-ft @ 6000 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.5 l
|4.5 l
|4.5 l
|Horsepower
|562 hp @ 9000 rpm
|597 hp @ 9000 rpm
|562 hp @ 9000 rpm
|Valves
|32
|32
|32
|direct injection
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Variable
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$239,340
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front head airbags
|yes
|yes
|no
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$239,340
|Height
|47.8 in.
|no
|47.7 in.
|Wheel base
|104.3 in.
|104.3 in.
|104.3 in.
|Length
|178.2 in.
|180.0 in.
|178.2 in.
|Curb weight
|no
|no
|3384 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|no
|no
|8.12 cu.ft.
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$239,340
|295/35R Z tires
|yes
|no
|yes
|20 x 10.5 in. wheels
|yes
|no
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|20 x 11.0 in. wheels
|no
|yes
|no
|305/30R Z tires
|no
|yes
|no
